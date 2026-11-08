Canadian Residents React to U.S. Midterm Results and U.S.-Canada Relations

Canadians living in the U.S. and immigrants in Canada react to the Democratic victory in the 2025 midterm elections. Experts and residents analyze the impact on bilateral ties and trade policy.

Residents of Ontario and Americans with strong ties to Canada expressed a complex mix of relief and cautious optimism following the Democratic Party's sweeping victory in the U.S. midterm elections held on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. The election results have shifted the political landscape, offering a potential check on President Donald Trump's executive powers after two years of heightened tensions regarding trade and diplomatic relations.

Relief Among U.S. Emigrants in Canada

Lucia Lloyd, a Virginia native and Anglican priest based in Bowmanville, Ontario, said she felt a profound sense of relief after the election results were finalized. Lloyd immigrated to Canada in 2019, a decision triggered by the confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the U.S. Supreme Court in 2017, which she described as the final straw in her growing disillusionment with American politics. She noted that she was already upset when Trump first took office in 2017, but the events of that year solidified her resolve to leave.

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Lloyd stated that she has been horrified by the current administration's treatment of Canada, particularly following Trump's launch of a trade war and his comments about potentially annexing the country. She emphasized that Canada has done nothing to deserve such hostility, attributing the conflict entirely to Trump's personal antagonism toward allies and trading partners. Despite her relief, she acknowledged that the path to normalizing relations will be difficult as long as Trump remains in the White House.

Currently holding a work permit while her permanent residency application is processed, Lloyd expressed gratitude for her safety in Canada. She contrasted her situation with many immigrants in the United States who fear being detained by federal agents. Lloyd's perspective is shared by Kate Kitchen, an Ohio-born dual citizen living in Peterborough, Ontario, who also believes that distrust of the United States will persist in the near future.

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Political Analysis of the New Congress

Matthew Lebo, a political scientist at Western University in London, Ontario, offered a more measured outlook on the implications of the midterm results. Lebo noted that while he is more optimistic than he was a week ago, it is too early to celebrate the future of the U.S.-Canada relationship. He pointed out that the political dynamic has shifted, with voters having removed a number of Republicans from Congress while simultaneously electing Trump to a second term two years prior.

Lebo argued that it will take several more elections to determine whether American voters are rejecting overt racism, threats to immigrants, and cruelty in political discourse. He expressed concern that the United States has been sliding toward an authoritarian system, a trend he believes has accelerated under the current presidency. For Canada, the most critical issue remains whether it is living next to a full democracy, a question that remains unsettled.

Regarding trade policy, Lebo suggested that the newly elected Democrats may push back against Trump's tariffs on Canadian goods. He noted that while some Democrats have historically been protectionist, many have recently spoken out against the tariffs. However, he warned that the negotiation process will likely remain confrontational, as Trump and his inner circle will still be the primary decision-makers in bilateral discussions.

Long-Term Outlook for Bilateral Ties

Kate Kitchen, who stayed awake past midnight to watch the election returns in Ohio, described her reaction to the Democratic win in the House and Senate as a positive shock. She believes the new majority in Congress will make it more difficult for the president to disrupt established policies. Kitchen expressed hope that the new leaders are trustworthy, intelligent, and compassionate, suggesting that these qualities may help mend the economic and cultural relationship between the two nations over time.

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While Canadians welcomed the shift in U.S. Congress, many remain skeptical that trust will be quickly restored. The damage inflicted on the bilateral relationship over the last two years is viewed as significant, requiring a long-term effort to repair. The consensus among residents and experts is that while the election results provide a framework for potential improvement, the road to normalization will be slow and challenging.

The immediate impact of the midterm elections is seen as a stabilization measure rather than a complete resolution. The new congressional makeup introduces a counterbalance to executive authority, which may influence future trade talks and diplomatic engagements. However, the underlying tensions and the structural changes in the U.S. political system mean that the relationship between Canada and the United States will remain a focal point of international attention in the coming years.