Statistics Canada reports Canadian-resident return trips from the United States rose 8.7 per cent year-over-year in September to 2.5 million, the sixth consecutive monthly increase. U.S.-resident trips to Canada also climbed 16.7 per cent, the eighth straight monthly gain.

Canadian residents made more return trips from the United States in September compared with a year earlier, continuing a trend that began earlier this year, Statistics Canada reported Monday.

Canadian Returns From US Rise For Sixth Month

It was the sixth consecutive month that Canadian-resident returns from the United States were up year-over-year, following 15 consecutive months of year-over-year decreases. The shift helps reverse a period when Canadians shunned travel to the United States amid President Donald Trump's tariffs and talk of making Canada the 51st state. In September, Canadian-resident return trips from the United States totalled 2.5 million, up 8.7 per cent compared with a year earlier.

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However, Statistics Canada noted that even with the increase, the number of Canadian-resident return trips from the United States in September was still down 24.9 per cent compared with September 2024. U.S.-resident trips to Canada in September also numbered 2.5 million, up 16.7 per cent from a year earlier, the eighth consecutive month of year-over-year increases. Canadian-resident return trips from overseas countries totalled one million in September, up 3.2 per cent from the same month a year earlier.

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The cross-border figures are closely watched as a barometer of travel demand between the two countries, which has been volatile in recent years. An image accompanying the data shows motorists waiting at U.S. Customs and Border Protection inspection booths at the Peace Arch border crossing in Blaine, Wash. , across the Canada-U.S. border from Surrey, B.C. , on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021.

The photo is credited to THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. The agency released the September travel statistics on Monday, Nov. 23, 2026. Despite the recent monthly gains, the overall number of Canadian-resident returns from the United States remains well below pre-2024 levels, according to the agency's comparison. The data covers Canadian residents returning from trips to the United States and from overseas countries, as well as U.S. residents travelling to Canada.

Long Stretch Of Declines Preceded Recent Recovery

The sixth straight monthly increase for Canadian-resident returns follows a long stretch of declines that began before the recent recovery. Statistics Canada reported the figures as part of its regular travel snapshot.