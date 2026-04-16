Canadian Real Estate Association Revises Down Sales and Price Forecasts Amidst Geopolitical and Economic Headwinds

The Canadian Real Estate Association has lowered its projections for home sales and price growth this year, citing the impact of Middle East instability and rising mortgage rates on potential buyers. The association now anticipates a more modest increase in sales compared to earlier predictions.

The Canadian Real Estate Association (CREA) has significantly adjusted its sales and price outlook for the current year, projecting a more subdued performance than initially anticipated. This downward revision is largely attributable to the compounding effects of geopolitical turmoil originating in the Middle East and a sustained increase in mortgage interest rates, both of which are demonstrably dampening enthusiasm and affordability for prospective homebuyers across the nation.

CREA's revised forecast now indicates that approximately 474,972 homes will be sold this year. While this figure still represents a modest increase of 1 per cent compared to the sales volume recorded in 2025, it marks a notable departure from the association's January prediction, which had forecasted a more robust climb of 5.1 per cent for 2026. The primary driver behind this recalibration is the upward pressure on borrowing costs. The economic and oil price shockwaves emanating from the ongoing conflict have heightened the probability that Canada’s central bank may feel compelled to implement further interest rate hikes. Concurrently, these global economic shifts have directly translated into higher funding costs for financial institutions, which in turn has led to an escalation in the interest rates offered on fixed-rate mortgages.

CREA explicitly stated in a news release accompanying the downgrade that higher mortgage rates are inherently expected to constrict market activity on their own. Furthermore, the association observed that a significant segment of potential buyers is adopting a wait-and-see approach, holding out for a potential decrease in mortgage rates. This cautious stance is underpinned by the expectation that the recent surge in oil prices might prove to be a temporary phenomenon.

However, the narrative takes a more concerning turn if the conflict in the Middle East intensifies or persists for an extended period, leading to sustained high oil prices that ripple through other sectors of the Canadian economy. Such a scenario would likely result in mortgage rates remaining elevated, thereby eroding buyer confidence even further and potentially leading to additional downgrades of sales forecasts, according to CREA spokesperson Mr. Cathcart.

In terms of pricing, CREA's latest projections suggest that the average annual home price in Canada will reach $688,955 for the current year. This represents an anticipated increase of 1.5 per cent over the average price of 2025. This revised price forecast is also a reduction from the association's earlier estimate, which had predicted a 2.8 per cent year-over-year increase in the average home price for 2026.

Prior to the outbreak of the conflict in February, real estate professionals harbored optimism that 2026 would mark a turning point for first-time homebuyers, a demographic that has faced considerable challenges in entering the market over the past approximately four years due to sluggish sales activity. The most recent transaction data for March revealed a slight contraction of 0.1 per cent in sales when compared to February. This national slowdown was characterized by a decline in sales across several major urban centers, including Vancouver, Edmonton, and Calgary. These localized decreases were substantial enough to counterbalance a marginal uptick in sales observed within the Toronto region.

The national home price index, a metric that smooths out the impact of high-value transactions to provide a more representative picture of price trends, also experienced a monthly decline of 0.4 per cent in March, settling at $659,100. When viewed in the context of the past year, the typical home price across Canada has seen a more significant depreciation, falling by 4.6 per cent. This combination of factors paints a picture of a Canadian real estate market grappling with increased borrowing costs and global uncertainties, prompting a more conservative outlook for the remainder of the year.





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