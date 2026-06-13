Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney Visits Ireland to Promote Business and Investment

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney is in Ireland to promote business and investment opportunities with European peers and to visit his ancestral home.

Prime Minister Mark Carney is in Ireland to drum up business and investment with European peers and visit his ancestors' home on the Emerald Isle.

He arrived in Dublin where he will meet with Micheal Martin, Ireland's head of government, and attend a welcoming ceremony at Dublin Castle. The leaders are set to hold a joint media availability in the afternoon, and Carney also plans to deliver remarks and take part in a discussion on transatlantic ties between Canada and Europe.

Ireland has become a major centre for foreign investment and international tech companies, and is set to assume the presidency of the Council of the European Union in July. It is looking to introduce new digital policies, building on its AI strategy published last winter. Canada also published its own AI plan earlier this month. On Sunday, Carney heads to his family's ancestral home in County Mayo, where he'll meet with Irish President Catherine Connolly





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Prime Minister Mark Carney Visits Ireland for Business, Investment, and Ancestral Home VisitPrime Minister Mark Carney is in Ireland today to drum up business and investment with European peers and visit his ancestors' home on the Emerald Isle. Carney has arrived in Dublin, where he will meet with Micheál Martin, Ireland's head of government, and attend a welcoming ceremony at Dublin Castle.

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Prime Minister Mark Carney visits Ireland to boost Canada‑EU investment tiesCanadian Prime Minister Mark Carney arrived in Dublin for meetings with Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin and President Catherine Connolly, a joint media session, and a discussion on transatlantic cooperation. The visit aims to attract European investment to Canada and highlights shared AI strategies as Ireland prepares to chair the EU Council and explore new digital policies.

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