Canadian Press Roundup: Liberals Gather, Travel Trends, and Global Affairs

A summary of recent Canadian and international news, including the Liberal Party convention, legal proceedings, the geopolitical situation in the Strait of Hormuz, and current travel trends in response to rising costs.

The Canadian Press brings you a comprehensive overview of recent developments. The Liberal Party convenes its first major policy convention in Montreal without the dominant presence of Justin Trudeau, marking a significant shift in the party's trajectory. This gathering is particularly noteworthy as the party, under the guidance of Prime Minister Mark Carney , appears poised to potentially secure a majority government, bolstered by recent floor-crossings in Parliament.

The convention, scheduled from Thursday to Saturday, coincides with three upcoming byelections on Monday and follows the defection of a fifth opposition MP to the Liberal caucus. This convention unfolds during a period of considerable strength for the Liberals, a stark contrast to their perceived vulnerability just over a year ago. Polling data from 338 Canada indicates impressive national support for the Liberals, registering at 45 per cent. Simultaneously, the political landscape is witnessing a notable development with Ontario MP Marilyn Gladu's decision to join Carney's Liberal government, sparking debate regarding the extent and implications of the Prime Minister's broad Liberal tent.\Adding to the political discourse, the move by Ontario MP Marilyn Gladu from the Conservatives to the Liberal Party has raised questions regarding the breadth of Prime Minister Mark Carney's political influence. Carney officially welcomed Gladu into the Liberal caucus, expressing his pleasure at her inclusion. However, Gladu's past stances and statements have led to critical reactions from some politicians. Gladu's history includes sharing misinformation related to COVID-19, supporting the 2022 Freedom Convoy protests against pandemic restrictions, and voting against a Liberal bill designed to prohibit conversion therapy. In other news, legal proceedings continue with lawyers representing Canadian auto parts magnate Frank Stronach preparing to argue that some complainants in his sexual assault case were coached by prosecutors before the trial. The defence team is set to present an abuse of process motion during the final stages of legal submissions in the businessman's trial in Toronto. Stronach, who is 93 years old, has pleaded not guilty to 12 charges connected to alleged incidents that occurred decades ago and involve seven complainants. Furthermore, Stronach will also face another trial later this year in nearby Newmarket, Ontario. The complexities of international relations are highlighted by a chart released by Iranian semiofficial news agencies. The chart indicates that Iran's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard might have deployed sea mines in the Strait of Hormuz during the war. This communication likely aims to exert pressure on the U.S., especially given the uncertainty surrounding a fragile two-week ceasefire. Further talks are anticipated to occur in Pakistan. Despite the tenuous nature of the ceasefire, it has largely been observed between the U.S., Israel, and Iran. However, the interpretations of the initial terms differ significantly between Tehran and Washington.\Finally, the report examines the current travel trends in the context of rising costs. Travellers are facing the impact of increasing energy prices, particularly related to the conflict in the Middle East. Airlines are experiencing higher jet fuel expenses, and drivers are seeing large price increases at the gas pumps, therefore, influencing travellers' spending habits. Travel agency experts have observed diverse strategies to mitigate these higher costs. Many are booking their trips much earlier than usual to secure prices, while others are adopting a wait-and-see strategy, hoping for price decreases. Amra Durakovic of Flight Centre Travel Group notes that the rising prices haven't dampened travel enthusiasm yet, with individuals already planning and booking their fall and winter trips. Jason Sarracini, CEO of OST.travel, remarks that many people are choosing a wait-and-see approach, avoiding high-cost international trips and selecting domestic destinations or places perceived as safe. This report by The Canadian Press was originally published on April 9, 2026





SooToday / 🏆 8. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Liberal Party Mark Carney Frank Stronach Iran Travel Costs

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Canadian News Roundup: Spring Delays, Recalls, and Shopping TrendsA summary of recent news events in Canada, including delayed maple syrup season, product recalls, weather updates, and trending shopping items.

Read more »

Canadian News Roundup: Lottery Odds, Restaurant Openings, Weather Forecasts, Political Shifts, Healthcare Challenges, and Consumer TrendsThis Canadian news roundup provides a comprehensive overview of recent events, including lottery insights, legal disputes, restaurant openings, weather updates, political developments, healthcare concerns, stock market trends, entertainment news, sports updates, and consumer product reviews.

Read more »

Canadian News Roundup: Legal Disputes, Healthcare Concerns, and Lifestyle HighlightsThis Canadian news roundup covers a wide spectrum of events, from legal resolutions regarding animal ownership and the arrival of new businesses to pressing healthcare issues, developments in broadcasting, international affairs, financial markets, and personal well-being tips.

Read more »

Canadian News Roundup: Solar Power, Organ Donation, and MoreThis Canadian news roundup covers a variety of topics including a solar power plant, a dispute resolution, new restaurant locations, discussions on broadcasting, Indigenous rights, organ donation awareness, international events, market trends, healthcare challenges, entertainment updates, and sports.

Read more »

Canadian News RoundupA compilation of Canadian and international news stories covering various topics, including border issues, real estate, legal disputes, broadcasting, space exploration, Indigenous affairs, organ donation, accidents, economics, healthcare, and entertainment.

Read more »

Canadian News Roundup: Politics, Healthcare, Finance, and Consumer Trends Dominate HeadlinesThis Canadian news roundup covers a wide variety of topics, including political developments, healthcare challenges, financial news, legal issues, and consumer trends, highlighting the diverse landscape of Canadian news.

Read more »