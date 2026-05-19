Canadian Press News - Latest Canadian News Headlines

Latest Canadian news headlines including transportation safety board of canada, vancouver, BC weather, celebrity gossip, science and technology, sports events, and more.

Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) signage is pictured outside TSB offices in Ottawa, Monday, May 1, 2023. Fans react to new Victoria Day weekend CFL tradition to comeIN PHOTOS: Montreal hockey fever spreading as Victoire and Canadiens cup runs continue.

Don’t top off your tank: Debunking myths about fuel efficiency as gas prices skyrocket.

‘Fantastically amazing’: Spruce Grove declares Green and Gold day for Edmonton Elks preseason celebrations. ‘We’re there to win’: Rangers ride championship wave into Memorial Cup after historic OHL sweep. Heat warning continues in Windsor-Essex but a cooldown coming.

‘I couldn’t believe it’: Man attacked by bear in Mission, B.C. A strong quake in south China kills 2 and triggers evacuation of 7,000.

‘Heart and soul of Moose Jaw:’ Community reflects on Snowbirds as critics warn fleet could be grounded. Congo to open more centres to treat rare type of Ebola that has killed nearly 120. Ella Langley dominates the ACM Awards and Cody Johnson wins entertainer of the year.

‘Everest Man’, ‘Mountain Queen’ break own records. It’s not supposed to look like you’re going to dive in: Historians criticize Trump’s Reflecting Pool makeover as group sues. Hawaii’s worst flooding in 20 years leaves farmers struggling and fewer veggies at the market. Shopping TrendsI’ve been using this Canadian Shampoo and Conditioner for over a month, and it’s totally changed my scalp and hair health.

I tried it: A Laundry Basket so smart it solved our biggest household argument. Thirteen budget-friendly beauty products that are dupes of more expensive items. Twenty-seven of the absolute best last-minute beauty discounts to take advantage of before the Amazon Prime big deal days sale ends the shopping trends team is independent of the reporters at CTV news. we may earn a commission when you use our lines to shop





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