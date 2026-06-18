Canadian Parliament Wraps Up Contentious Spring Sitting with Liberal Majority

The House of Commons concluded its six-month spring session, with the Liberal government using its new majority to pass key legislation despite criticism from opposition parties. Bills on lawful access, criminal justice reform, and military sexual offences were among those passed. Prime Minister Carney faced absences, drawing Conservative criticism.

OTTAWA - The House of Commons has concluded its spring sitting , a marathon six-month session that saw the Liberal government transform from a minority to a majority, enabling it to push through contentious legislation with limited debate.

The sitting began in late January with Prime Minister Mark Carney's Liberals in a minority position, but after recruiting five opposition members and winning three April byelections, the government gained control of House committees and the ability to pass bills without opposition support. Government House Leader Steven MacKinnon defended the government's focus on the economy and public safety, particularly highlighting the lawful access bill, which grants law enforcement new powers to investigate modern crimes, including access to digital information.

The bill faced widespread criticism from privacy advocates, tech experts, civil liberties groups, and opposition parties, who argued it infringes on civil liberties. MacKinnon acknowledged that the Senate, which received the bill, likely will not have time to pass it before the summer break, but expressed hope for its consideration in the fall. He attributed Conservative opposition to conspiratorial thinking.

The government successfully passed a trio of justice bills reforming bail, creating new hate crime offenses, and criminalizing AI-generated sexual deepfakes. MacKinnon described these as a very real set of criminal justice reforms. The Conservatives, who campaigned on tough-on-crime measures, maintained that they are the only party truly focused on law and order. Conservative House Leader Melissa Lantsman remarked that the more government does on these crime files, the less Canadians feel safe.

At an April press conference marking the new majority, Prime Minister Carney pledged more substantive debate and less showboating, promising collaboration with other parties. However, Bloc Québécois House Leader Christine Normandin dismissed the session as anything but collaboration, accusing the Liberals of disregarding recommendations from other parties. Green Party Leader Elizabeth May decried what she called gathering forces that affront democracy itself and urged Canadians to express any dissatisfaction with the Liberal government to their MPs over the summer.

The House passed 24 pieces of legislation during the sitting: 19 government bills, three Conservative private members bills, and two from the Senate. MPs from all parties agreed to end the sitting a day early, passing several bills on division without recorded votes, including the formal recognition of Sahtu Dene and Métis self-governance in the Northwest Territories.

They also adopted a Senate amendment to Bill C-11, which removes the military jurisdiction over sexual offenses involving Canadian Armed Forces members in Canada, transferring those cases to the civilian justice system. The Senate amendment mandates an independent review of key parts of the law after three years. MacKinnon explained the government accepted the change to avoid further back-and-forth with the Senate. The legislation enacting the government spring economic statement passed on Thursday, just before the session ended.

Prime Minister Carney was absent from the House for the entire final week, attending the G7 leaders summit in Europe and then traveling to Vancouver to make an announcement with B.C. Premier David Eby and attend Canada FIFA World Cup match against Qatar. Conservatives criticized his absence, noting Carney 100th missed question period since becoming prime minister. They brought a cake to Parliament on Tuesday to mark the milestone.

MacKinnon dismissed concerns, stating that the prime minister should be expected to cheer on the national men soccer team. Lantsman disagreed, saying that while she hoped the team would win, question period was at 2:15 p.m. and the prime minister should be present. MPs will return to Parliament Hill on September 21. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on June 18, 2026. With files from Jim Bronskill, Nick Murray, and Sarah Ritchie





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