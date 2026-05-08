Canadian Officials Respond to Hantavirus Outbreak on Cruise Ship in Canary Islands

Consular officials from Canada are traveling to the Canary Islands to assist four Canadians aboard a cruise ship hit by a hantavirus outbreak. Three connected individuals are isolating in Ontario and Quebec without symptoms. Spanish authorities prepare to receive over 140 asymptomatic passengers and crew as the ship docks in Tenerife. The WHO reports eight cases, including three deaths, but reassures that the virus is unlikely to cause a widespread epidemic.

TORONTO — Canadian consular officials are en route to the Canary Islands to meet with four Canadians aboard a cruise ship affected by a deadly hantavirus outbreak.

The federal government has confirmed that three individuals linked to the cruise are currently isolating at home in Ontario and Quebec, though none are exhibiting symptoms. Authorities have not disclosed the exact arrival details of these individuals in Canada or whether public health officials will hold a media briefing.

Meanwhile, Spanish authorities are preparing to receive over 140 asymptomatic passengers and crew members who have been quarantined on the MV Hondius when it docks this weekend in Granadilla, Tenerife. The World Health Organization (WHO) has reported eight cases, including three fatalities, from the outbreak of the rodent-borne Andes virus on the vessel.

While the WHO acknowledges the possibility of additional cases in the coming weeks, they emphasize that hantaviruses do not spread easily between humans, reducing the likelihood of the outbreak escalating into an epidemic. The Canadian Press first published this report on May 8, 2026





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Hantavirus Cruise Ship Canary Islands Public Health Outbreak

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