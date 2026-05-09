Canadian news stories

A collection of news stories from Canada, offering a mix of topics from high-profile court decisions to corporate fallout and stock market movements.

A high profile former Toronto police officer has released a new book disclosing his insights and encounters over more than three decades. Three former police officers have been found guilty of first-degree murder in the deaths of two seniors in Abbotsford.

Multiple individuals have been involved in a high-profile fight over cheap gas in Edmonton, leading to police intervention. Four-day nurses' strike in B.C. has been approved following months of negotiations with the provincial government. The stock markets of both Canada and the U.S. have risen due to the release of positive job reports from both countries. K-pop and K-beauty are incorporating inclusivity to break taboos.

A bear attack is potentially fatal, as reported for the first time in decades in Glacier National Park. Canvas is now up and running after a cyberattack affecting thousands of U.S. schools. A Canadian shampoo and conditioner duo has been highly effective according to a user, leading to an upgrade. Arguments about laundry baskets have been solved through this smart, budget-friendly purchase.

Unboxing of makeup products have been discounted before the Amazon Prime Big Deal sale exclusive to early subscribers





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Princess Margriet of the Netherlands Visits Ottawa, Celebrates Birthplace and Canadian Tulip FestivalPrincess Margriet of the Netherlands is in Ottawa this week, where she plans to visit her birthplace and attend the Canadian Tulip Festival. She met with Prime Minister Mark Carney and visited the Canadian War Museum, Canadian Museum of Nature, and the Canadian Tulip Festival.

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The Cure for Drowning Wins Canada Reads 2026, Dominating Canadian Fiction for Three WeeksLoghan Paylor’s historical fiction novel The Cure for Drowning has secured the Canada Reads 2026 title, continuing its three-week reign as the top Canadian fiction book. The story follows Kit McNair’s journey through identity, love, and war, while other works like When The Forest Breathes and Dawn’s return in The Baby-sitters Club highlight diverse themes in Canadian literature.

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Canadian Government Hands Billions To Struggling Crown Corporation Canada PostThe federal government has granted up to $673 million to Canada Post, a struggling Crown corporation, to help it meet its operating and income demands through next March. Last year, Ottawa authorized a $1.03-billion cash injection for Canada Post, and this year, another $1-billion in extra repayable funding. Canada Post is facing a projected loss of $1.57 billion for 2025 and may require additional funding due to declining letter demand. The union and Canada Post have been engaged in wage and structural changes discussions for over two years, with workers taking to the picket line repeatedly to negotiate.

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Kia Nurse of Toronto Tempo to Play Professionally in Canada, as WNBA Eyes Expansion in CanadaKia Nurse, a three-time Canadian Olympian and eight-year WNBA veteran, joins the Toronto Tempo as they make their long-awaited debut in the Women's National Basketball Association on Friday, with their first game against the Washington Mystics.

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