Canadian News Roundup: Trudeau's Office Distances Itself from Trump Comment, Man Killed in Toronto Road Collision

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office has distanced itself from a recent comment made by a Canadian diplomat, while a man has been killed in a road collision in Toronto. Meanwhile, several high-profile musicians are set to perform at the iHeartRadio Music Festival.

Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau 's office has distanced itself from a recent comment made by a Canadian diplomat, stating that the government will not engage with every post made by US President Donald Trump .

The statement comes after Trump suggested that Canada could be the 51st state of the US. Meanwhile, Canadian Minister LeBlanc is in Washington to discuss trade agreements ahead of the upcoming Canada-US Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) negotiations. In a separate development, a man has been killed in a road collision in Toronto, and police are sounding the alarm on a spike in traffic fatalities.

Councillors are divided on a proposal to introduce an 'infrastructure levy' to help bridge a widening funding gap. Canada has reached a deal with the province of Quebec on billions of dollars in infrastructure funding. Cape Breton University has apologized for a comment made by a priest about residential schools. A union in Saskatchewan is expressing concern over school workers being asked to perform medical procedures outside their scope.

The Saskatchewan RCMP has released more details on a fatal shooting in Pelican Narrows. A workplace death has resulted in a fine of $145,000. Leamington is investigating a complaint about accessible parking at a local gas station. MPs are facing criticism from an anti-surveillance group over a proposed 'lawful access' bill.

Robinhood has expanded into Canada through the acquisition of WonderFi. Several high-profile musicians are set to perform at the iHeartRadio Music Festival. Ticket prices for the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden have soared above $4,000. Pope Leo has been spotted playing tennis as part of an Augustinian devotion to sports and spirituality.

A meteor has been spotted in the sky, sparking widespread speculation. A Canadian shampoo and conditioner has been praised for its benefits to scalp and hair health. A smart laundry basket has been touted as a solution to household arguments. Several budget-friendly beauty products have been identified as dupes of more expensive items.

And finally, several last-minute beauty discounts are available ahead of the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale





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Justin Trudeau Donald Trump Canada-US Mexico Agreement CUSMA Toronto Road Collision Traffic Fatalities Infrastructure Levy Quebec Infrastructure Funding Cape Breton University Residential Schools Saskatchewan RCMP Pelican Narrows Shooting Workplace Death Leamington Accessible Parking Lawful Access Bill Robinhood Wonderfi Iheartradio Music Festival NBA Finals Madison Square Garden Pope Leo Tennis Augustinian Devotion Meteor Canadian Shampoo And Conditioner Smart Laundry Basket Budget-Friendly Beauty Products

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