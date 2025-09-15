Canadian News Roundup: Fires, Politics, Culture, and More

This news roundup covers a diverse range of topics from across Canada, including fires, politics, celebrity news, agriculture, and lifestyle trends.

A variety of news stories from Canada and beyond are featured in this collection. A woman sustained injuries in a North York fire that is suspected to have been started by an electric scooter. Meanwhile, a young magician from British Columbia is preparing for a mind-bending stage show inspired by a popular movie franchise. The news also reports on the passing of veteran TV anchor Beverly Thomson at 61 following a battle with cancer.

Police are enhancing their presence at an Ottawa high school following a threat, while Edmonton's annual Beagle Mania event honors the memory of the late Beagle Lady. In other news, Manitoba's cabinet briefing regarding the search for murder victims at a landfill is being withheld. U.S. fishermen face fines totaling $8,000 for breaching Ontario fishing regulations. A former elementary school, Sun Parlor Junior School, is now on the market. The article delves into the impact of the college support strike on Ontarians, covering aspects from daycare to convocation. The upcoming political landscape in the House of Commons is also examined, predicting potential clashes. The Bank of Canada is anticipated to lower interest rates following a late-breaking inflation report. Music icon Justin Bieber surprised patrons at a Cambridge pub with an impromptu appearance, enjoying a pool session and karaoke. Shohei Ohtani's legal team alleges misuse of his likeness in a real estate deal, prompting a motion to dismiss a lawsuit. Maritime farmers are grappling with reduced yields and substantial losses due to a persistent drought. Experts discuss the implications of a Charlie Kirk video, highlighting the limitations of online censorship. The news also features a glimpse inside a uniquely adorned Richmond Hill home filled with dolls, currently available for sale. Lifestyle pieces cover the benefits of hand creams from Canadian brands, the joys of adult coloring with Ohuhu markers, and innovative Amazon Canada products under $25. It also highlights the top lip oils available in Canada. Finally, a disclosure from the Shopping Trends team clarifies their independence from CTV News journalists and their potential earning of commissions through affiliate shopping links





