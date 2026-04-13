This Canadian news roundup covers a diverse range of topics, including fire incidents in Winnipeg and Sudbury, developments in the B.C. Conservative leadership race, the progress of a passenger ferry service, calls for stronger arms export safeguards, and the widening wealth gap. It also features news about European soccer, the migration of Americans to Europe, and a selection of advent calendars and beauty product deals.

CTV News Calgary provides live coverage. Winnipeg fire crews tackled two fires on Sunday morning. In Sudbury, two fires occurred at the same address on the same day. The field of candidates vying for leadership of the B.C. Conservatives has narrowed to five. A passenger ferry service connecting downtown Vancouver, Bowen Island, and the Sunshine Coast is nearing fruition. Axworthy and Rock are urging the foreign affairs minister to strengthen safeguards on arms exports. Statistics Canada has released data showing widening wealth and income disparities in 2025.

In the realm of entertainment, three prominent figures in European soccer are facing potential elimination from the Champions League. A growing number of Americans are relocating to central and eastern Europe, driven by various factors. Looking ahead to the holiday season, here's a curated list of sixty exceptional advent calendars available in Canada for 2025. These calendars offer a delightful way to count down to Christmas with a variety of treats and surprises.

Personal care reviews include a Canadian shampoo and conditioner, highlighting its positive impact on scalp and hair health. A review of a smart laundry basket highlights its ability to resolve household disputes. Furthermore, budget-friendly beauty products that are duplicates of more expensive items are discussed. There's a comprehensive overview of twenty-seven last-minute beauty discounts available before the conclusion of the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale. These opportunities allow consumers to access coveted beauty products at reduced prices.

The Shopping Trends team operates independently from the CTV News journalists. The platform may earn a commission from purchases made through its links. The news landscape also includes developments in transportation infrastructure, with the advancement of a passenger ferry project. Political discussions involve calls for heightened oversight of arms exports, as well as a leadership race within a provincial political party.

Economic reports highlight significant trends related to wealth and income inequality. The stories cover a diverse range of topics, including international soccer competitions, demographic shifts, and consumer-focused content, such as product reviews and retail promotions. These various stories are reflective of the broad range of events impacting society and influencing consumer behaviors.

The information is designed to inform readers on different aspects of culture, entertainment, economy and technology. The focus of the news is not only current events but also consumer trends, new product reviews, upcoming promotions and a view of Canadian events.





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