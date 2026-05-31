Canadian News Roundup: Fatal Collision, Sentencing, Skateboarding Initiative, and More

This comprehensive summary covers a range of Canadian news stories: a fatal vehicle strike in Toronto, a B.C. sentencing for a violent home invasion, an Edmonton skateboarding community for kids, a New Brunswick father's mission to bring his son's remains home from Ukraine, the Hailey Dugay case update, a Calgary roadside shooting verdict, a political call for a recession debate, film award nominations, a whale migration record, a volcanic discovery related to greenhouse gases, and selected shopping trends.

A Toronto man has died after being struck by a vehicle in the city's west end. In British Columbia, a man who assaulted a woman with a baseball bat during a home invasion has been sentenced to two years less a day.

An Edmonton couple is fostering a vibrant skateboarding community for local children. A New Brunswick man is fighting to repatriate his son's remains from the front lines of the Ukraine war, expressing he would have destroyed his son's passport to prevent his departure. The family of Hailey Dugay returned to court after her murder conviction was overturned. Two men were found guilty in a random roadside shooting near Calgary.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre requested an emergency debate on a potential recession in a letter to Prime Minister Mark Carney. In entertainment, the film 'Heated Rivalry' leads with thirteen nominations heading into the major Screen Awards night. Lifestyle coverage includes humpback whales setting a new distance record, and scientific discovery suggesting a violent volcanic eruption may have identified a new method to combat a potent greenhouse gas.

Shopping trends feature a Canadian shampoo and conditioner that transformed a user's scalp and hair health, a smart laundry basket that resolved a household dispute, budget-friendly beauty product dupes, and last-minute beauty discounts before the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days sale concludes. The Shopping Trends team operates independently from CTV News journalists; commissions may be earned through provided links





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Toronto Vehicle Collision B.C. Home Invasion Baseball Bat Sentencing Edmonton Skateboarding Children New Brunswick Ukraine Remains Hailey Dugay Murder Conviction Calgary Roadside Shooting Guilty Poilievre Carney Recession Debate Screen Awards Heated Rivalry Humpback Whales Distance Record Volcanic Eruption Greenhouse Gas Shopping Beauty Products Amazon Prime Discounts

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