Canadian News - May 17, 2026

This news article contains a diverse range of topics, including the proposed 'Forever Canadian Avenue', a 'wave' of ticks headed for Ontario, a man with Stage 4 cancer, Regina's 110th anniversary, and the recall of Tesla vehicles due to a camera issue.

Thomas Lukaszuk is seen holding a street sign for the proposed 'Forever Canadian Avenue' on May 17, 2026. (Sean McClune/CTV News Edmonton)A 'wave' of ticks is headed for Ontario.

Here's what 1 scientist says you can do to protect yourself and your pets this summer.

Investigation underway into single-vehicle rollover'I shouldn't even be here': Man with Stage 4 cancer sees dramatic improvement with new treatment, at a high costRegina Kennel and Obedience Club celebrates 110th anniversary, annual trials take place'Tempered enthusiasm': No spring real estate bloom, but buyers are slowly coming backTesla recalls tens of thousands of vehicles in Canada, U.S. over camera issuePoliticsTrump's abortion 'gag rule' has Canadian aid sector asking Ottawa to show leadershipFarm Boy, Kyan Culture brand organic microgreens recalled due to possible pathogenic E. coli contamination'Michael' reclaims the top box office spot in its 4th weekendShohei Ohtani getting on track with season-high 5 RBIs in Dodgers' rout of AngelsHawaii's worst flooding in 20 years leaves farmers struggling and fewer veggies at the marketSteven Soderbergh used AI in a documentary about John Lennon. And he wants to talk about it





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