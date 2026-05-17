Canadian News Headlines: July 11, 2024

A collection of the latest news headlines from Canada on July 11, 2024. Topics include shootings, missing persons, martial arts, construction, vandalism, and more.

Townhomes are seen in Delta, B.C. , with Mount Baker in Washington in the distance, on Thursday, July 11 , 2024.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck Man hospitalized after daylight shooting in Langley: RCMP VideoFamily expands search for missing son who disappeared in Mont-Tremblant Scottish martial arts introduced at annual Highland Gathering and Celtic Festival in Regina Construction finished; Port Stanley ready to welcome visitors to beach for long weekend ‘Enough is enough’: Cycling group seeks accountability for targeted vandalism Trump's abortion 'gag rule' has Canadian aid sector asking Ottawa to show leadership China to buy 200 Boeing jets, Trump says, fewer than expected EntertainmentConnor Brown scores winner as Canada beats Sweden 5-3 at hockey world championship Climate & EnvironmentWhich Canadian cities will see the highest and lowest temperatures on Victoria Day weekend?

Emory physicist takes science out of the lab and onto the playground I’ve been Using This Canadian Shampoo And Conditioner For Over A Month, And It’s Totally Changed My Scalp And Hair Health I Tried It: A Laundry Basket So Smart It Solved Our Biggest Household Argument 27 Of The Absolute Best Last-Minute Beauty Discounts To Take Advantage Of Before The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sale Ends The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop





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Canada News Headlines July 11 2024 Townhomes Mount Baker Langley Missing Son Martial Arts Construction Vandalism Trump's Abortion 'Gag Rule' Boeing Jets Connor Brown Hockey World Championship Climate & Environment Canadian Cities Emory Physicist Canadian Shampoo And Conditioner Laundry Basket Beauty Discounts Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sale Ends The Shopping Trends Team CTV News Independent Links To Shop

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