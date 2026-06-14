Canadian News Headlines

A collection of the latest news headlines from Canada, including topics such as online harms legislation, World Cup matches, official languages, teen deaths, smart laundry baskets, and beauty discounts.

Canada 's Identity and Culture Minister Marc Miller insists that the country won't capitulate to the Trump administration's demands regarding a social media ban for children.

Miller discussed the newly introduced online harms legislation, which aims to regulate social media use among kids. Meanwhile, Vancouver is set to host a World Cup match between Australia and Turkey. The New Brunswick government is seeking feedback on its Official Languages Act, following recent bilingualism rulings. A teen's mother, who lost her son at a Puslinch Lake party, has spoken out after the offender's latest escape.

A person is in critical condition after a collision in Norfolk County. Doctors in England are considering a move to Canada due to labor unrest. Gen Zers are being criticized for being more risk-averse, which is affecting their dating lives. Canada's summer forecast is expected to be cooler and wetter after a cooler, wetter spring.

There are 60 best advent calendars for 2025 available in Canada. A laundry basket has been found to be so smart that it has solved a household argument. There are budget-friendly beauty products that are dupes of more expensive items. There are last-minute beauty discounts available before the Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sale ends





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Canada Online Harms Legislation Social Media Ban World Cup Teen Deaths Smart Laundry Baskets Beauty Discounts

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Canada Post Commemorates Queer History in Canada with Stamp Featuring The TurretCanada Post has released a commemorative stamp featuring The Turret, a former nightclub in downtown Halifax that played a significant role in shaping queer history in Canada. The stamp is part of a collection celebrating places and events that have contributed to the LGBTQ+ community's history.

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Canada and Bosnia-Herzegovina Draw 1-1 in World Cup Opener on Canadian SoilAt watch parties across Toronto, fans celebrated as Canada and Bosnia-Herzegovina settled for a 1-1 draw in the opening World Cup match held in Canada. Supporters expressed pride, hope, and historic significance for both teams.

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