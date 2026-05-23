Canadian News Headlines

A collection of diverse and interesting news headlines from various sources, covering topics such as politics, health, technology, and more.

Producer ap.melodies, whose name is Arham Paul, at his basement home production studio in Markham, Ont. , on Friday, May 22, 2026.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan Many Albertans unhappy with separation referendum plan Tribunal orders landlord to pay tenant fighting cancer and spouse $62,000 after ‘bad faith’ eviction How a B.C. father and son helped a lonely-looking old tractor find a new way to be useful 40,000 people under evacuation orders for a chemical tank leak in Southern California Sharan Kaur: Why 14 Liberal MPs need to own their dissent on the Carney-Smith deal Doctors urge caution, not fear, as Canada rolls out Ebola screening Raptors' Barnes voted to NBA's second all-defensive team Abu Dhabi is ‘doubling down’ on tourism despite Iran war What previous Super El Niños can tell us about the next one A PDF let the internet hear the final words in the cockpit of a UPS plane as it crashed.

The NTSB now wants it taken down I’ve been Using This Canadian Shampoo And Conditioner For Over A Month, And It’s Totally Changed My Scalp And Hair Health A Laundry Basket So Smart It Solved Our Biggest Household Argument 13 Budget-Friendly Beauty Products That Are Dupes Of More Expensive Items 27 Of The Absolute Best Last-Minute Beauty Discounts To Take Advantage Of Before The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sale Ends The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop





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Online Streaming Services to Contribute 15% of Canadian Revenues to Canadian ContentThe Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has announced that large online streaming services must contribute 15% of their Canadian revenues to Canadian content, three times the initial contribution requirement set for 2024. The new rules also apply to traditional broadcasters, with contribution requirements lowered to 25%.

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Canadian Headlines: PM Carney, Alberta, ECB, Ebola, Bad Bunny XM, Travel Restrictions, NPR, ElectionThe news text covers various topics such as politics, law enforcement, natural disasters, health, and entertainment.

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Canadian News Headlinesul liInsight into the decline of U.S. diplomacy as a force for promoting international peace and security./li liViews on the reliability and viability of Canada's legal system in maintaining safety and security./li liReminder of the importance of precautions in managing health emergencies./li liDiscussion on the need for proactive measures in managing the next viral outbreak./li liReflection on the evolution of relationships between Canada and the U.S./li /ul

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Latest News Headlines - Canadian Covid-19 Updates, Landlord Paid $62K in Bad Faith Eviction, BC Father & Son Rescue Old Tractor, PM Carney - Renovating Country Essential, Doctors Urge Caution, Barnes on NBA's Second All Def, Abu Dhabi Tourism Expansion Despite Iran War, Super El Niño Pre-Tips, Smart Laundry Basket, Budget-Friendly Beauty ItemsA variety of Canadian news headlines and stories including updates on the Covid-19 pandemic, landlord and tenant disputes, environmental news, and sports related news.

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