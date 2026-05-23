Canadian News Headlines

ul liInsight into the decline of U.S. diplomacy as a force for promoting international peace and security./li liViews on the reliability and viability of Canada's legal system in maintaining safety and security./li liReminder of the importance of precautions in managing health emergencies./li liDiscussion on the need for proactive measures in managing the next viral outbreak./li liReflection on the evolution of relationships between Canada and the U.S./li /ul

Letters to the editor, May 23: 'If Canadians truly have lost faith in public-health measures to control the next viral outbreak , we are in big trouble' Report on Business, May 16: 'While friendship initiatives and discounts are nice, this is one Canadian who will not be returning to the United States until there is a change in the presidency, the tariff nonsense stops and our sovereignty is respected.

Opinion, May 16: 'A “fundamental question” is posed as to whether the Canadian court system is a “reliable – or even viable – means of regulating safety and security in this country. ” But that is not its function in Canada. The court’s primary task is administering justice. That is, ensuring disputes are settled and crimes are prosecuted fairly and in accordance with the Criminal Code and Charter.

', 'Opinion, May 16: 'Canada’s not ready for the next viral outbreak. We didn’t even bother with an inquiry on the last one', 'Online, May 12: 'Living apart together isn’t a lifestyle plan, it’s something that evolves organically over years'





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Society &Amp Economy Shave &Amp Suit Legal Issues Health Alerts Canada-U.S. Relations U.S. Diplomacy International Peace Security Legal System Safety And Security Precautions Health Emergencies Next Viral Outbreak Canada-U.S. Relations Canada-U.S. Relations Canada-U.S. Relations Canada-U.S. Relations Canada-U.S. Relations

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