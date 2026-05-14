Canadian News Headlines

A collection of the latest news headlines from Canada, including topics such as technology, environment, health, and entertainment.

Premier Wab Kinew says tech companies that don’t comply with banning youth from social media could be fined billions. Fire destroys 3 trucks, damages 10 vehicles in Montreal.

VideoWindsor's iron legend Ron Strong inducted into Canada Powerlifting Hall of Fame. PM Carney to announce national electricity strategy Thursday: sources. A quarter of Canadians polled said they chose not to get a recommended vaccine. Here are their reasons.

What's the deal with 6% fat milk, newly on the market in Ontario?

'Not normal': On one April day, all of the planet's top 50 hottest cities were in just one country. Here Are The 60 Best Advent Calendars For 2025 You Can Get In Canada (So Far). I've been using this Canadian shampoo and conditioner for over a month, and it's totally changed my scalp and hair health. Tried it: A laundry basket so smart it solved our biggest household argument. 13 Budget-Friendly Beauty Products That Are Dupes Of More Expensive Items.

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