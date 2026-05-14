Canadian News Headlines

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Canadore College is restructuring due to low enrolment and financial pressures. The college is winding down its West Parry Sound campus.

'Extremely tragic: ' Toddler killed in Scarborough just shy of second birthday, mother charged with murder Quashing the separation petition is 'incomprehensible,' an 'error in law': Rath 40 and 91 buses from Vaudreuil to Montreal will continue running until end of month 'My wife has terminal cancer': Stratford man almost at halfway point of 'Epic Run for Cancer' B.C.

Court of Appeal dismisses bid by City of Nanaimo to overturn human rights award Half-a-million dollars worth of jewelry stolen during armed robbery in Toronto's downtown core Trump arrives in Beijing for talks with China's Xi on Iran war, trade and U.S. arms sales to Taiwan TSX falls nearly 250 points, U.S. markets post mixed results as big tech stocks gain 'Do not consume': DavidsTea herbal blended tea recalled due to undeclared ingredient Rare 'Ocean Dream' blue-green diamond sells for US$17 mn at auction 'Not normal': On one April day, all of the planet's top 50 hottest cities were in just one countr





CTVToronto / 🏆 9. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Canadore College Restructuring West Parry Sound Campus Closure Toddler Killed In Scarborough Mother Charged With Murder Rath 40 And 91 Buses Running Until End Of Mont Stratford Man's 'Epic Run For Cancer' B.C. Court Of Appeal Decision Armed Robbery In Toronto's Downtown Core Trump's Visit To China TSX Stock Market Decline Recalled Davidstea Herbal Blended Tea Rare Blue-Green Diamond Auction

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