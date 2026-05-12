Canadian News Headlines

A collection of diverse and interesting news headlines from various sources in Canada.

Sharon McIvor of the Human Rights Committee , left, speaks as Grand Chief Stewart Phillip looks on as they address a news conference in Vancouver, B.C.

Monday, Jan. 12, 2015 regarding an investigation regarding the root causes of violence against Indigenous women in Canada.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward82-year-old cyclist dies after Langford crash involving dump truckChaos anticipated : Inside the EMS response to Calgary’s last water-main breakArrest warrant issued in murder of Charalambos ‘Bobby the Greek’ TheologouFirst Nation sues Alberta, Canada over impacts of oil sands, industrial developmentRegina police seeking tips in Victoria Ave armed robbery: Crime StoppersFather and young son identified in Lake Erie deaths, OPP still searching for boatVideo of B.C. whale watching boat beside orcas being assessed, DFO sayCommittee calls for reversal of agricultural research centre closuresA Cannes Film Festival light on Hollywood but not lacking in star power kicks off in FranceSabres return to Luukkonen in goal after back-to-back blowout losses to HabsLifestyleWhat if we killed all mosquitoes?

DNA reveals identities of 4 sailors from doomed 1845 Franklin expeditionShopping TrendsI’ve been Using This Canadian Shampoo And Conditioner For Over A Month, And It’s Totally Changed My Scalp And Hair HealthI Tried It: A Laundry Basket So Smart It Solved Our Biggest Household Argument13 Budget-Friendly Beauty Products That Are Dupes Of More Expensive Items27 Of The Absolute Best Last-Minute Beauty Discounts To Take Advantage Of Before The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sale Ends The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop





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Canada News Headlines Human Rights Committee Indigenous Women Violence Oil Sands Agricultural Research Centre Closures Cannes Film Festival Sabres Mosquitoes DNA Franklin Expedition Shopping Trends

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