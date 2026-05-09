Canadian News Headlines

A collection of the latest news headlines from Canada, including the conviction of three individuals for first-degree murder, the rise of the London region's unemployment rate, and the attack on Vancouver Island with a BB gun.

3 found guilty of first-degree murder in killing of Abbotsford seniors 2 Albertans had contact with hantavirus case on flight 'Things are going to get a whole lot worse': London region faces highest unemployment rate in Canada , 1,800 jobs lost in April Suspects sought in 'targeted and completely unacceptable' BB gun attack on Vancouver Island 'The law doesn't always equal safe': N.

B. mom fights for tougher car seat laws 13 years after losing two children in crash 'I'm tired of being a punching bag for that crowd': Jason Kenney on Alberta voter data leak Canada, U.S. stock markets rise amid jobs reports from both countries From jewelry to private letters, Marilyn Monroe's hidden world heads to auction Lifestyle Florists get creative with bouquets this Mother's Day as costs climb Bear attack likely kills a hiker in Glacier National Park for the first time in decades Canvas system is online after a cyberattack disrupted thousands of U.S. schools 'These are real-life consequences': What to know about data sovereignty as the Trump administration tries to unmask an anonymous Canadia





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Canada Albertans Hantavirus Unemployment Rate Jobs Lost BB Gun Attack Car Seat Laws Jason Kenney Alberta Voter Data Leak Stock Markets Marilyn Monroe Mother's Day Bear Attack Glacier National Park Cyberattack Data Sovereignty

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Canadian News HeadlinesA collection of the latest news headlines from Canada, including the conviction of three individuals for first-degree murder, the rise of the London region's unemployment rate, and the attack on Vancouver Island with a BB gun.

Read more »

Canadian News HeadlinesA collection of the latest news headlines from Canada, including the conviction of three individuals for first-degree murder, the rise of the London region's unemployment rate, and the attack on Vancouver Island with a BB gun.

Read more »