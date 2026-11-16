Canadian Natural Resources to buy Advantage Energy in $2.53-billion deal

Canadian Natural Resources will acquire Advantage Energy in a $2.53-billion deal including debt, adding about 79,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day from Montney and Charlie Lake assets. Advantage shareholders will receive $13.55 per share in cash, a nearly 25 per cent premium.

Canadian Natural Resources will acquire smaller peer Advantage Energy in a deal valued at $2.53 billion including debt, the companies announced on Monday. The transaction adds about 79,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day from Montney and Charlie Lake assets.

The deal also includes a light crude oil and liquids-rich natural gas development inventory located adjacent to existing operations in the Grande Prairie area of Alberta. Advantage shareholders will receive $13.55 in cash for each share held. The offered price implies a premium of nearly 25 per cent from the stock's closing price on Friday. Advantage said in a statement that the transaction is the result of a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives.

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Advantage's assets include processing infrastructure such as a 425 million cubic feet per day Glacier Gas Plant and the newly commissioned 75 million cubic feet per day Progress Gas Plant. The company said Canadian Natural would satisfy the obligations associated with its outstanding $143.75 million principal amount of 5 per cent convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due in 2029. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027.

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Canadian Oil Gas Sector Deal Wave

It adds to a wave of dealmaking in Canada's oil and gas sector this year, as producers double down on boosting the country's crude output and capitalizing on improving growth prospects. Tamarack Valley and Headwater Exploration will merge in a $10-billion deal, while Cenovus Energy announced plans to acquire Athabasca Oil in a $5.7-billion deal. The acquisition follows moves by Prime Minister Mark Carney's government to bolster investment in the sector.

Those moves include draft legislation unveiled earlier this year to curb regulatory hurdles for fossil fuel producers and accelerate the approval process for major natural resource projects. The deal was announced on November 16, 2026, according to BNN Bloomberg, which published the news at 10:08 a.m. EST that day. The combined facts confirm Canadian Natural Resources will acquire Advantage Energy in a transaction valued at $2.53 billion including debt.

The deal brings roughly 79,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day of production from Montney and Charlie Lake assets. It also adds a light crude oil and liquids-rich natural gas development inventory next to existing operations in the Grande Prairie area of Alberta. Advantage shareholders will receive $13.55 in cash per share, a nearly 25 per cent premium to Friday's close. Advantage said the transaction resulted from a comprehensive review of strategic alternatives.

Advantage Energy Asset Infrastructure Details

Its assets include a 425 million cubic feet per day Glacier Gas Plant and the newly commissioned 75 million cubic feet per day Progress Gas Plant. Canadian Natural will satisfy obligations tied to Advantage's outstanding $143.75 million principal amount of 5 per cent convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due in 2029. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027. The acquisition extends a busy year of consolidation in Canada's oil and gas sector.

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Tamarack Valley and Headwater Exploration will merge in a $10-billion deal, and Cenovus Energy plans to acquire Athabasca Oil in a $5.7-billion deal. The transaction also follows efforts by Prime Minister Mark Carney's government to increase investment in the sector. Draft legislation unveiled earlier this year aims to curb regulatory hurdles for fossil fuel producers and speed approvals for major natural resource projects.