Canadian Museums and Galleries Announce Summer 2026 Exhibitions

A diverse lineup of exhibitions will be showcased across Canadian museums and galleries during the summer of 2026. Highlights include an exhibition on Newfoundland's post-Confederation transformation, a display of ancient Roman marble statues from the Torlonia Collection, a multidisciplinary show of contemporary circumpolar art titled Qillaniq, a retrospective of Dyani White Hawk's work, and a centenary exhibition for landscape artist Takao Tanabe.

Canadian museums and public galleries are gearing up for an eclectic and rich summer season in 2026, featuring a blend of historical, contemporary, and cultural exhibitions that span from ancient civilizations to modern artistic practices.

Among the highlights is a social history exhibition focusing on Newfoundland's rapid transformation after joining Canadian Confederation in 1949. The exhibition, with a retro jet-age design, showcases artifacts such as telephones, hair dryers, electric teapots, and beer bottles-both newly introduced Canadian brands and the island's own India Beer brewed since 1893-illustrating the infusion of modern conveniences and cultural shifts.

Roads connected St. John's to Corner Brook, electricity reached previously unpowered homes, and national institutions like the CBC arrived, all captured through these everyday objects. Another major draw is the display of 57 marble statues from Ancient Rome, part of the renowned Torlonia Collection. This Italian family assemblage, gathered from 19th-century excavations, includes busts, bas-reliefs, and full statues of figures ranging from Emperor Hadrian to mythical characters like Cupid and Psyche.

After restoration and a showing at Rome's Capitoline Museum in 2020, the collection is on its final North American stop in Montreal, offering insights into both the artworks and the restoration process. The exhibition Qillaniq-an Inuit term for the shimmer of light on water-presents a multidisciplinary show curated entirely by an Indigenous team. It features contemporary circumpolar artists of Inuit, Dene, and Sami ancestry, merging cutting-edge media with traditional practices, celebrating community, and delivering joy through diverse artistic expressions.

A major retrospective for Minneapolis artist Dyani White Hawk will also be on view, showcasing her large-scale panels and sculptures crafted from beads, glass, and mosaic, all inspired by Lakota traditions. Her work, often created with family assistance in beading, expands the scale of traditional art forms originally used on clothing.

Finally, the Audain Art Museum celebrates the centenary of Takao Tanabe, a pivotal landscape artist of the Northwest Coast, with a show of 60 paintings. The exhibition traces his evolution from early abstraction to his iconic Prairie views and eventual return to British Columbia landscapes, traveling subsequently to the National Gallery of Canada and the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria in 2027





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Canadian Museums Summer Exhibitions 2026 Newfoundland History Torlonia Collection Inuit Art Dyani White Hawk Takao Tanabe

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