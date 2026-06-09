Canadian Municipal Leaders Demand Federal Climate Action at Edmonton Summit

A coalition of 300 elected officials convened in Edmonton to pressure Prime Minister Mark Carney for a national climate strategy focused on renewable energy, green infrastructure, and disaster resilience, citing widespread climate impacts and economic risks.

A climate summit was held in Edmonton on June 4, 2026, bringing together about 300 elected officials from across Canada under the banner of Elbows Up For Climate .

The closed-door gathering culminated in a joint statement, signed by dozens of municipal leaders as of June 8, urging Prime Minister Mark Carney to shift federal policy away from fossil fuel expansion and toward large-scale, nation-building climate projects. The statement outlines five key demands: the creation of a national clean electric grid powered by renewables, construction of millions of zero-emission homes using Canadian materials, a countrywide retrofit and renewable energy installation program, a clean transportation system including high-speed rail and electric buses, and a disaster resilience strategy funded by a new tax on excess oil and gas profits.

The coalition, which includes mayors from communities like Clearwater, Jasper, Yellowknife, Edmonton, Montreal, and Gatineau, highlights the acute climate threats they face, citing data that shows a significant portion of Canadians have been impacted by wildfires, floods, drought, and extreme heat. Clearwater Mayor Merlin Blackwell, whose town is rated most at risk for a catastrophic wildfire, stressed the need for renewable energy investments over fossil fuels like LNG.

He also discussed local challenges, including experiences with the TransMountain pipeline expansion, during private meetings with federal NDP leader Avi Lewis and Green Party leader Elizabeth May. The group asserts that their proposals could generate millions of jobs and insulate the economy from climate-related shocks, positioning these initiatives as essential for both environmental and economic security





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Climate Summit Edmonton Elbows Up For Climate Federal Policy Renewable Energy Clean Electric Grid Climate Disasters Municipal Leaders

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