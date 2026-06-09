Canadian MPs to Visit Taiwan Despite China's Warning

A Canadian parliamentary delegation plans to visit Taiwan in October, drawing criticism from China's envoy. The trip aims to strengthen democratic ties.

A Liberal MP announced that Canadian parliamentarians will travel to Taiwan in October, defying Beijing's objections. Judy Sgro, chair of the Canada - Taiwan Parliamentary Friendship Group, stated the visit is crucial for democratic exchanges.

The delegation includes both Liberal and Conservative MPs, planning to visit the self-governing island during the week of October 11. Sgro described Taiwan as a beacon of democracy in Asia. The Chinese ambassador to Canada, Wang Di, had earlier warned that such engagements harm bilateral relations. This comes after New Zealand's foreign ministry reported that Beijing banned four of its MPs for a year following a similar visit.

Prime Minister Mark Carney visited China in January to reset ties after tensions over detained Canadians, canola tariffs, and foreign interference. China considers Taiwan a rogue province and insists on the one-China policy. Canada officially recognizes Beijing as the sole government of China but does not take a stance on Taiwan's status. Sgro referred to Taiwan as a democratic country with regular elections, praising its people as respectful and law-abiding, similar to Canadians.

Sgro emphasized that the trip is organized by the parliamentary friendship group, not the government, and no permission is needed from the Prime Minister's Office. Previous trips have faced adjustments; in January, two Liberal MPs cut short a Taiwan visit before Carney's China meeting to avoid distractions. Vina Nadjibulla from the Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada stressed the importance of continued exchanges for democratic solidarity. She noted that Taiwan and Canada face similar challenges like disinformation and foreign interference.

Canada's Indo-Pacific strategy aims to deepen collaboration with Taiwan. Conservative foreign affairs critic Michael Chong visited Taiwan last month, calling it a show of support. He paid for the trip himself. China's embassy condemned his visit as violating the one-China policy.

Chong and other MPs have pushed for a trade co-operation framework with Taiwan, which Ottawa has not signed despite being ready for over a year. The territory's envoy to Canada said the process was suddenly halted by Ottawa. The planned delegation highlights the ongoing tension between Canada's commitment to democratic values and its diplomatic relationship with China. As the visit approaches, it will test the delicate balance Canada seeks to maintain.

The outcome could influence future parliamentary exchanges and Canada's broader foreign policy in the region





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