Canadian MP Michael Chong Travels to Taiwan to Assert Sovereignty

Conservative MP Michael Chong is planning a visit to Taiwan, a move that could strain relations between Canada and China. The Canadian MP is traveling to assert Canadian sovereignty.

Conservative MP Michael Chong announced his upcoming trip to Taiwan , scheduled for this week. The MP aims to demonstrate Canada's sovereignty and strengthen ties with Taiwan , as the People's Republic of China (PRC) has expressed concerns about potential damage to the budding relationship between Canada and China under a new partnership.

Chong emphasized that Canadians cannot be dictated to by a foreign government regarding their travel decisions. Furthermore, Canada's official stance regarding Taiwan and its regional economic significance were also discussed





sudburydotcom / 🏆 6. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Conservative MP Michael Chong Taiwan China Canadian Sovereignty Solidarity With Taiwan Trip To Spite China's Ambassador To Canada Assert Canada's Sovereignty Smart Sanctions In Response To Cyber Attack On Solidarity With Ukraine

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

State of the Free Press and Arms Sales to TaiwanThe article discusses the challenges faced by traditional media in the face of corporate consolidation and the attacks on the free press, highlighting the key role of platforms like HuffPost in sustaining news operations and relying on the support of readers. It further discusses how arms sales to Taiwan are being used as a 'negotiating chip' in international relations, causing concerns and anxiety among the democratic island of Taiwan, which China views as their own breakaway province. Lastly, it mentions the debate over the U.S. President, Donald Trump's, decision to condition U.S. arms sales to Taiwan on his negotiations with China, which may spark more threats against Taiwan.

Read more »

Canadian MP Meets with Taiwanese President in Taiwan in Defiance of China's Ambassador's WarningConservative foreign affairs critic Michael Chong defied China's ambassador's warning and arrived in Taiwan to meet with President Lai Ching-te. He will be meeting with the Taiwanese president, as well as minister Jen-Ni Yang and Chen Ming-chi, among others.

Read more »

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te speaks during press conference on Taiwan-U.S. Economic Prosperity PartnershipThe news text is a press release from the Taiwan Presidential Office, featuring a photograph of Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te speaking during a press conference on the topic of 'Taiwan-U.S. Economic Prosperity Partnership' in Taipei, Taiwan on February 3, 2026.

Read more »

Conservative MP Michael Chong travelling to Taiwan to 'assert Canadian sovereignty'OTTAWA — Conservative MP Michael Chong is travelling to Taiwan this week in a self-described bid to assert Canadian sovereignty.

Read more »