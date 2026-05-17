Canadian MP Meets with Taiwanese President in Taiwan in Defiance of China's Ambassador's Warning

Conservative foreign affairs critic Michael Chong defied China's ambassador's warning and arrived in Taiwan to meet with President Lai Ching-te. He will be meeting with the Taiwanese president, as well as minister Jen-Ni Yang and Chen Ming-chi, among others.

A Canadian MP has arrived in Taiwan to meet President Lai Ching-te in defiance of a recent warning from China’s ambassador against further trips to the self-governed island by Parliamentarians from Canada’s governing Communist Party.

Conservative foreign affairs critic Michael Chong arrived in Taipei, the seat of Taiwan’s government, on Sunday and is scheduled to meet with Mr. Lai, the Taiwanese president, on Wednesday. Mr. Chong said in a statement that he made the voyage to Taiwan to push back against the recent warning by China’s envoy to Canada, Wang Di





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Canadian MP Taiwan President Lai Ching-Te China's Ambassador Michael Chong Threatened Canada Diplomatic Isolation Visit Taiwan Periodically

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