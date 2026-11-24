Equifax Canada reports a 0.32 percent mortgage delinquency rate, driven by interest rate increases and economic pressure in Ontario and British Columbia. Explore the impact on homeowners.

A new analysis from Equifax Canada reveals that Canadian homeowners are facing increasing financial strain as rising interest rates push mortgage delinquency levels to their highest point in over a decade. The national 90-plus day mortgage delinquency rate, which tracks borrowers who have missed three consecutive monthly payments, reached 0.32 per cent in the third quarter. This figure represents the highest level recorded since the credit reporting agency began tracking this specific metric in 2013.

Mortgage Delinquency Rates Surge in Key Provinces

The latest 0.32 per cent delinquency rate marks a significant 31.1 per cent increase compared to the same period last year. This upward trend is primarily driven by a concentration of missed payments in two major housing markets: Ontario and British Columbia. Rebecca Oakes, Equifax Canada vice-president of advanced analytics, emphasized that Ontario is currently experiencing the most severe impact, noting that the numbers continue to climb rather than stabilize.

Also read Canadian Mortgage Delinquencies Surge 30% as Interest Rates Bite, Led by Ontario and B.C.

This distress signal from Equifax Canada aligns with independent findings from TD Bank, which previously reported that mortgage arrears in Ontario have nearly tripled since the pre-pandemic era. TD economist Maria Solovieva highlighted in a recent report that these figures are approaching the peak levels seen during the 2008 global financial crisis, attributing the surge to elevated mortgage balances and heightened sensitivity to borrowing costs among consumers.

Bank of Canada Rate Hikes Drive Household Pressure

The primary catalyst for this financial stress is the recent monetary policy adjustment by the Bank of Canada, which raised its policy interest rate by 0.25 percentage points last month. This move brought the rate to 2.5 per cent, marking the first increase in more than three years. The central bank implemented this hike due to concerns that escalating energy prices could permeate broader inflation metrics, prompting financial institutions to raise their prime rates immediately.

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These higher prime rates directly impact variable-rate mortgages, which are held by an estimated 1.4 million Canadians out of the total 9.1 million homeowners. Additionally, 1.3 million consumers possess a home equity line of credit, or HELOC, with balances exceeding $50,000. Equifax Canada calculates that every quarter-point increase in interest rates adds approximately $860 million in annual interest costs specifically for variable-rate mortgage holders, significantly tightening household budgets.

Outlook for Mortgage Stress and Consumer Debt

Looking ahead, the trajectory of mortgage delinquencies depends heavily on future interest rate decisions, with the Bank of Canada scheduled to make its final rate determination of the year on December 9. Financial market analysis by LSEG Data & Analytics indicates a 63 per cent probability of another quarter-point rate hike by that meeting. Rebecca Oakes suggests that if interest rates remain stable, delinquencies may ease by mid-next year, but further hikes will intensify pressure on borrowers.

Rebecca Oakes warns that first-time homebuyers and younger Canadians are likely to bear the brunt of these economic pressures due to their tendency to carry higher-balance mortgages relative to their income. While overall delinquencies remain below 1 per cent, the stress is already manifesting in other credit categories. Credit card balances reached $136.2 billion in the third quarter, a 4.82 per cent annual increase, indicating that borrowers often default on unsecured credit before missing mortgage payments.

Total Canadian consumer debt currently stands at $2.74 trillion, reflecting a 4.68 per cent growth from the previous year. This comprehensive data, originally published by The Canadian Press on November 24, 2026, underscores the complex challenges facing the housing market. As borrowing costs remain high, homeowners in Ontario and British Columbia continue to navigate an increasingly difficult financial landscape, with implications for broader economic stability across the country.