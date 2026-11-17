Industry Minister Melanie Joly convenes critical talks in Toronto with Stellantis executives and Unifor to save the Brampton plant from sale to Roshel Inc.

Industry Minister Mélanie Joly is scheduled to meet on Friday in Toronto with Antonio Filosa, the chief executive officer of Stellantis NV's STLA-N division, alongside officials from the province of Ontario and the Unifor union. This gathering represents a potential final attempt by the Canadian government to prevent the automaker from proceeding with the sale of its Brampton facility to Roshel Inc. The meeting follows a previous discussion last week that failed to convince Stellantis to reverse its decision to sell the plant.

Joly's Ultimatum and Financial Support

Minister Joly recently issued a stern warning to the automaker, stating that it had violated its taxpayer-funding agreement and had 30 days to repay the financial support received from Ottawa or face legal action. She emphasized that the government is prepared to seek hundreds of millions of dollars in court if the company does not comply. Despite the threat, Joly reiterated her longstanding position that financial support is available to help reopen the plant and protect the jobs it once housed.

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The Canadian government committed up to $133-million in 2022 toward retooling the Brampton plant, according to a source familiar with the matter. In response to the ongoing dispute, Stellantis announced last week that it would voluntarily repay $24-million to Ottawa. This amount corresponds to the financial aid the company received before halting work on the plant. However, the details of the 2022 funding agreement remain confidential, and it is unclear what the total potential legal damages Joly referenced might encompass.

Negotiations and Staged Positions

During the Friday meeting, Joly indicated that the government is offering an aggressive package designed to save the facility, which employed approximately 3,000 people when it closed for retooling in 2023. Currently, about 2,200 Stellantis workers remain on layoff benefits, highlighting the stakes for the local workforce. The time and location of the meeting were not finalized as of Tuesday afternoon, and it remains uncertain whether Filosa will attend in person or remotely.

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Spokesman Mathis Denis stated that negotiations between the company and the union will remain confidential for now. Another source noted that no specific details of a financial support package were presented to Stellantis during the previous Thursday meeting. That session included Ontario Premier Doug Ford and Victor Fedeli, Ontario's Minister of Economic Development, who discussed the matter in broad terms with Joly. Joly outlined the availability of aid but did not provide concrete figures to encourage the automaker to reverse the sale.

Impact of Tariffs and Future Steps

The turmoil at the Brampton plant stems from U.S. President Donald Trump imposing 25-per-cent tariffs on Canadian-made cars, which includes a carve-out for U.S. content. Consequently, Stellantis transferred production of the Jeep Compass to its idled plant in Belvidere, Illinois. This shift is part of a broader strategy to boost U.S. production by 50 per cent over four years, a plan that aims to create 5,000 jobs in the United States. The sale of the Brampton facility to Roshel Inc., announced on November 9, was expected to result in the production of defence and automotive products.

In late October, Ottawa and Ontario announced that $2.5-billion in aid was available for an auto sector struggling with U.S. tariffs. While the government has declined to name a specific target or use for this fund, it stated the money will help automotive companies adapt to changing economic conditions and maintain good jobs across the supply chain. The upcoming Friday meeting will determine whether the proposed support package can alter Stellantis's trajectory or if the plant will indeed change hands to Roshel Inc.