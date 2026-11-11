Canadian military recruits 28% visible minorities, spotlight on Palestinian veterans

New data shows one in four Canadian Armed Forces recruits is a visible minority, with Palestinian veterans Yousef Shaath and George Al-Koura sharing stories of patriotism, service and community support.

The Department of National Defence released figures showing that 28 per cent of new Canadian Armed Forces recruits are visible minorities. The data, published on Tuesday, highlights a growing diversity within a military historically dominated by straight‑white men.

New recruits bring diverse backgrounds to the CAF

The statistics come from a recent report detailing the composition of the CAF's enlistment stream. The report notes that 28 per cent of those joining in the last year identify as a visible minority, a proportion that represents an increase from previous counts. For the Navy, Army and Air Force, each branch now has a diverse range of ethnic groups reflected in its ranks.

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Veteran stories illustrate immigrant patriotism

Pali‑Palestinian veterans Yousef Shaath and George Al‑Koura have spoken about how their immigrant heritage inspired them to serve Canada. Both men immigrated from smaller countries in the Middle East, settled in Ontario and felt the pull of patriotism instilled by their parents.

Shaath, 66, left a career as an accountant at the age of 45 to enter basic training. He joined the army alongside recruits far younger than him, but resolved to "embed his footsteps" in Canada. Over a fourteen‑year logistics career he was deployed to Kuwait, Lebanon, and Afghanistan, and most recently helped ensure the safety of Syrian refugees in 2015. He said that his personal history kept him motivated to aid citizens fleeing war.

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Al‑Koura, 39, joined the CAF each two weeks before his 18th birthday in 2005. Growing up in Montreal, he was taught by his parents what it meant to protect freedom. He served as a signals intelligence officer and worked on Operation Impact in Iraq and Syria. In 2023 he retired after 20 years of service and now works in the private sector.

Losses and remembrance shape veteran experience

Both men have experienced the personal cost of service. Shaath lost a close friend during a NATO training mission, and he reflects on that loss each Remembrance Day. Al‑Koura's most painful memory is of a childhood friend who committed suicide after returning from Afghanistan, a tragedy that highlighted the difficulty of reintegrating veterans into Canadian society.

While the CAF grows in diversity, veterans like Shaath and Al‑Koura underline the importance of support structures for returning soldiers. Their stories point to a need for enhanced mental‑health support and community integration for those who have served abroad.

On a broader scale, the Department of National Defence will continue to monitor recruitment trends, with a focus on expanding minority representation. The agency plans to roll out new programs aimed at increasing outreach to immigrant communities across the country by the end of 2025.