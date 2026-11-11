Canadian textile maker Fine Cotton Factory expands to U.S. after tariff hit

Fine Cotton Factory Inc., a Toronto textile manufacturer, is moving some production to the United States after U.S. tariffs of up to 50 per cent caused American sales to tumble, and economists warn the erosion of supply chain trust could reshape Canadian manufacturing investment for years.

A Canadian textile maker battered by U.S. tariffs is looking to expand south of the border, a move that illustrates how the trade war could leave a lasting mark on the country's manufacturing sector.

Fine Cotton Factory Inc. produces fabrics for clothing, mattresses and bedding at its Toronto mill. Roughly half of its sales are tied to U.S. customers, and those sales tumbled as tariffs of up to 50 per cent on some products prompted American buyers to delay orders and run down inventories. Skip Kann, executive vice-president of sales and marketing at Fine Cotton Factory, said orders are now starting to recover.

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Fine Cotton Factory Plans U.S. Expansion Amid Tariff Uncertainty

But he said uncertainty over the Canada-U.S. trade relationship has the company already moving some production to the United States. Kann said Fine Cotton Factory is shipping some unfinished fabrics to U.S. contractors for additional processing. That reduces its exposure to tariffs on finished products as it lays the groundwork for a larger American expansion.

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We are going to put some form of our business in the U.S. as a long-term plan so that this can never happen to our company again, Kann said. Kann said he plans to open a U.S. warehouse before sourcing equipment and beginning production early next year. Even the removal of tariffs or a new Canada-U.S. trade agreement may not alter those expansion plans, he said.

There could always be that niggling little doubt from customers that don't fully trust the supply chain out of Canada, Kann said. That erosion of confidence could have consequences beyond individual companies, said Pau Pujolas, associate professor of economics at McMaster University. He said the loss of trust in cross-border supply chains could potentially influence where manufacturers invest for years to come. Just the fear is enough to generate those suboptimal decisions, said Pujolas, who specializes in international trade.

The fact that they are scared, the fact they are thinking of this possibility of a trade disruption when they are taking these investment decisions, that's the real harm. Even if a new free trade agreement is reached, he said businesses may continue to worry that a future U.S. administration could impose new trade barriers. The worst thing that you can do to a bunch of business decision-makers is to tell them policies may or may not change, Pujolas said.

Canadian Manufacturers Confront Long-term Trade War Impacts

When U.S. tariffs on Canadian goods took effect in March 2025, some manufacturers put expansion plans on hold and adjusted supply chains to limit their exposure. But as the trade war drags on, some companies are reaching a point where they can no longer delay decisions about where to invest, said Ari Van Assche, a professor of international business at HEC Montreal.

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He said he knows of another Canadian manufacturer that is now seriously considering a new U.S. plant after facing steep tariffs, although a shortage of skilled workers is complicating plans. Still, Van Assche said the broader economic picture does not yet point to a major shift of Canadian manufacturing investment south of the border. In the aggregate data, we don't see a lot of companies moving away, he said.

There's no uptick in foreign investment in the manufacturing sector in the United States coming from Canada. Statistics Canada figures show Canadian direct investment in the United States was down slightly at the end of 2025. It might well be that other companies, even if they're not facing this, are saying, Look, we cannot hold off for too long anymore, Van Assche said.