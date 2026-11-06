Canadian Man Indicted for Stalking Former Miami Open Colleague in Texas

Nikolay Sapov faces federal charges for stalking a former co-worker from Canada to Texas, including interstate travel and electronic harassment.

U.S. authorities have indicted a Canadian man on two federal counts of stalking after he allegedly followed a former colleague across international borders. Nikolay Georgiyevitch Sapov faces prosecution in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Texas for charges stemming from his pursuit of a woman from Canada to Texas. The indictment was revealed in a Wednesday release by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas.

Charges and Legal Consequences

Nikolay Georgiyevitch Sapov has been charged with stalking through interstate travel and stalking through electronic communications. According to the official court documents, if convicted, Sapov faces up to five years in federal prison on each of the two counts. The legal framework allows for potential fines in addition to the prison sentences. U.S. Attorney Ryan Raybould emphasized the severity of the case, stating that no individual has the right to terrorize another person or destroy their sense of safety within their own home.

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History of Obsessive Behavior

The alleged harassment began several years ago when Nikolay Georgiyevitch Sapov and the victim worked together as seasonal player services employees at the Miami Open tennis tournament. Court filings referenced in the release indicate that Sapov developed an obsession with the woman. He allegedly contacted her repeatedly outside of work hours and tracked down her personal and family social media profiles. The campaign included sending unwanted gifts and correspondence to her residences.

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Escalation in Florida and Texas

Sapov allegedly traveled to Orlando and Plantation, Florida, to stalk the victim in 2023 and 2025. The situation intensified in June 2026 when he flew from Toronto to Dallas, Texas, where the victim was residing. He rented a vehicle at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport and located her gated residential complex. On June 22, the victim saw Sapov loitering near her apartment building. Local law enforcement and property security responded to the disturbance.

Arrest and Evidence of Predatory Intent

Authorities issued Sapov a criminal trespass warning after he was spotted near the victim's home. Two days later, a neighbor's video doorbell captured an individual matching Sapov's description wearing a full rubber mask at the victim's front door. He left after being confronted via the doorbell intercom. Nikolay Georgiyevitch Sapov continued sending unwanted electronic messages through August, including an AI-generated image of the victim. On August 22, U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrested him on a Texas stalking warrant while he was traveling on an Amtrak train entering the United States. Officers seized electronic equipment containing maps of the victim's neighborhood and explicit AI-generated images. None of the allegations have been proven in court at this time.