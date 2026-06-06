Canadian Man Detained in Georgia for Carrying ADHD Medication

A 22-year-old Canadian man, Simon Rovensky, has been detained in Georgia for carrying his ADHD medication without its original packaging and a doctor's note. His family claims that he was subjected to seven hours of interrogation and was separated from his friend before being held in a prison notorious for human rights abuses.

A 22-year-old Canadian man, Simon Rovensky , has been detained in Georgia for carrying his ADHD medication without its original packaging and a doctor's note. He was stopped at the airport around a month ago and subjected to seven hours of interrogation with his friend before being separated.

The family claims that officers at the airport did not accept a receipt from the pharmacy as evidence of the prescription. They have since sent Simon's prescription to Georgian authorities, but claim that prosecutors said he would still be detained as he didn't have it when stopped at the airport. Simon's family says he is being held at a prison notorious for human rights abuses and is sharing a cell with five other people.

He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted, as well as a hefty fine. The family has set up an online fundraiser to provide money for a court-ordered fine, after which the lawyer says he would be deported back to Canada. The incident has left the family feeling extremely scared and has raised concerns about the treatment of prisoners in Georgian prisons.

A spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada has confirmed that consular officials are providing assistance and are in contact with local authorities. The family is warning other Canadians to be aware of the severe penalties they may face when travelling with their ADHD medication





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Simon Rovensky Georgia ADHD Medication Detention Human Rights Abuses

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