Canadian Literary Magazine's 'Resistance and Hope' Issue Sparks Debate Over Glorification of Hamas Violence

A planned literary magazine issue edited by Bahar Orang that frames Hamas's October 7 attacks as legitimate 'revolutionary violence' against US-led imperialism has ignited controversy. The piece examines the ethical implications of such rhetoric, the rising antisemitism in Canada, and conflicting definitions of resistance, questioning whether such a project reflects mainstream Canadian values.

In Tel Aviv, Israelis gathered at Dizengoff Square on April 21, placing pictures of those killed on October 7, 2023, at a memorial site. Meanwhile, in Canada, a literary magazine is preparing a special issue titled " Resistance and Hope," guest edited by writer and psychiatrist Bahar Orang .

Orang frames the issue as a creative folio of political education that seeks to consolidate "Resistance" as armed struggle against US-led imperialism. She expresses disdain for what she calls the "zionist demand to 'condemn' this group or that group" and affirms her belief that "revolutionary violence is a historically accurate, materially grounded, and ethically sound position to hold.





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Bahar Orang Hamas October 7 Attacks Canadian Literature Antisemitism Revolutionary Violence Resistance Literary Magazine Israel-Palestine Canadian Jewish Community

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