The federal Liberals face a House of Commons vote on their 2026 budget amid criticism from opposition leaders and new Parliamentary Budget Officer findings on spending.

Prime Minister Mark Carney and Finance and National Revenue Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne are seen on Parliament Hill before the federal budget in Ottawa, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026.

THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld. OTTAWA -- The federal Liberals are expected to face a vote in the House of Commons on their 2026 budget today. The budget, tabled Nov. 5, proposes billions of dollars in new borrowing and tax measures largely aimed at stimulating infrastructure construction and other capital projects. Because the Liberals now hold a majority of seats in the Commons, the government can pass much of its agenda without the support of other parties.

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Opposition Leaders Criticize Budget Spending

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has railed against the scale of the proposed borrowing in the budget, while NDP Leader Avi Lewis argues the Liberals are catering to big business with their latest spending plan. Finance Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne claims the budget meets an uncertain moment by leveraging Canada's relatively strong fiscal position to invest in the country's future.

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The budget's title borrows a phrase from Quebec's Quiet Revolution --Maitres Chez Nous, orMasters of our Destiny -- but Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet has argued the budget doesn't give the province more control over its own affairs. New scrutiny has emerged regarding the scale of these financial commitments. Vassy Kapelos broke down the Parliamentary Budget Officer's finding that federal spending commitments under Carney have risen by more than $330 billion.

This significant increase in projected expenditure has added weight to the opposition's arguments against the current fiscal trajectory. Critics point to this figure as evidence of excessive government expansion beyond initial promises. Supporters of the government argue that these investments are necessary for long-term economic stability. They maintain that the borrowing is justified by the need to modernize national infrastructure.

Parliamentary Divisions Deepen Over Fiscal Policy

The debate highlights the deep divisions within the parliament over fiscal policy and the role of government in the economy. Both sides remain steadfast in their respective positions as the vote approaches. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 19, 2026. Craig Lord, The Canadian Press Related Stories.

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