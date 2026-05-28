Canadian Legal Ruling, Population Shift, Defence Policy Change and Global Environmental Lawsuits Dominate Headlines

Summary of key news: Toronto plastic surgeon fined $21M over clinic cameras; Waterloo Region population growth stalls due to fewer international students; Canada redirects major defence purchase away from U.S.; Australia sues 3M for $1.4B over 'forever chemicals' at bases. Also: MLB salary cap proposal, Canadian Screen Awards, Folk Fest 2026 lineup, and various local incidents.

Multiple significant news stories span Canadian legal, health, entertainment, and environmental topics. A Toronto judge ordered a plastic surgeon to pay over $21 million to former patients after installing 24 cameras around his clinic, raising serious privacy concerns.

In Waterloo Region, population growth has stalled due to a decline in international students, highlighting the sector's economic impact. Meanwhile, major defence procurement shifts away from the United States, and a record $1.4 billion lawsuit against 3M was launched in Australia over 'forever chemicals' at defence bases. Sports news includes MLB owners proposing a salary cap for the first time since the 1994-95 strike.

Entertainment highlights feature the Canadian Screen Awards early announcements and the 2026 Folk Fest lineup including Corb Lund, Cat Power, and Nathaniel Rateliff. Health studies indicate a significant increase in administrative burden for physicians and a quirky discovery that pigeons may navigate using their liver. Local incidents include a minivan collision in the 1800 block of Jefferson Boulevard, a garbage truck fire causing the reopening of the E.C.

Row westbound on-ramp at Walker Road, and a controversial release of a New Brunswick man convicted of kidnapping and sexual assault. Additionally, a Buffalo with distinctive blond 'Trump' hair was spared sacrifice and sent to a zoo. Various lifestyle product roundups and advent calendar recommendations are also present but represent non-news promotional content





CTVToronto / 🏆 9. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Canada Toronto Plastic Surgery Privacy Court Ruling Waterloo Region International Students Population Growth Defence Procurement United States Australia 3M Forever Chemicals Environmental Lawsuit MLB Salary Cap Canadian Screen Awards Folk Fest Corb Lund Cat Power Nathaniel Rateliff Administrative Burden Physicians Pigeons Navigation Minivan Collision Jefferson Boulevard Garbage Truck Fire E.C. Row Walker Road New Brunswick Kidnapping Release Buffalo Zoo Advent Calendars Beauty Products

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