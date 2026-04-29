This year's journalism awards highlighted outstanding work in reporting, column writing, and political satire, while environmental groups and former MPs weighed in on fiscal policies and lobbying regulations. The ceremony recognized the contributions of Abbas Rana, Stuart Benson, Tessie Sanci, Michael de Adder, and Rose LeMay, among others.

The Canadian journalism community celebrated excellence at this year's awards ceremony, recognizing outstanding contributions across various categories. Judges commended the three reporters for their impressive and meticulously researched work, highlighting their dedication to uncovering the truth.

Columnist Rose LeMay was praised for her writing, which blends cogency, wisdom, humor, and urgency, making complex issues accessible to readers. Cartoonist Michael de Adder was lauded as a real pro, with his sharp political satire capturing the essence of the year's most significant events. The front page of the winning publication was described as head and shoulders above the competitors, showcasing the publication's commitment to impactful storytelling.

This year's winners include Abbas Rana, Stuart Benson, Tessie Sanci, Michael de Adder, and Rose LeMay, each contributing to the rich tapestry of Canadian journalism. Environmental groups have expressed mixed reactions to the federal government's fiscal document, criticizing tax credits for enhanced oil recovery while welcoming international climate funding. The tax credits, aimed at boosting domestic oil production, have drawn sharp criticism from environmental advocates who argue that they undermine Canada's climate commitments.

However, the inclusion of international climate funding has been seen as a positive step, offering support to developing nations in their transition to renewable energy. Former Liberal MP warned of unintended consequences in the Lobbying Act review, cautioning that excessive regulations could lead to restrictive measures such as ankle bracelets for lobbyists. This comment underscores the delicate balance between transparency and the practical realities of political engagement.

In a year marked by political turbulence, cartoonist Michael de Adder captured the zeitgeist with his top cartoons of 2025. His depictions of Dad Carney, angry face Poilievre, and Trump's bizarre brand of chaos resonated with audiences, offering a satirical lens on the year's most contentious moments. Marlo Glass's new book, Treating politics as a system of balance, not battle, provides fresh insights into the leadership of Mackenzie King and offers valuable lessons for today's leaders.

The book emphasizes the importance of diplomacy and compromise in navigating the complexities of modern governance. As the year draws to a close, these works serve as a reminder of the power of journalism and satire in shaping public discourse and holding leaders accountable





TheHillTimes / 🏆 11. in CA We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Canadian Journalism Awards Environmental Policies Lobbying Regulations Political Satire Mackenzie King

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Growth capital for Canadian companies should be high on our economic agendaPeople. Policy. Politics

Read more »

A PQ victory would force Carney to clarify his vision of Canadian federalismPeople. Policy. Politics

Read more »

Canadian Boycott of US Travel ContinuesCanadian travel to the US continues to decline for the 14th consecutive month, with a 32% drop in return trips compared to pre-boycott levels. Many Canadians are choosing domestic or overseas travel instead, citing political and ideological reasons for avoiding the US.

Read more »

The Unexplained Freedom of Fred Sharp: Canadian 'Mastermind' Behind Billion-Dollar Stock FraudDespite facing millions in fines, a market ban, and accusations of orchestrating a massive stock fraud scheme, Fred Sharp remains free. This report investigates why the Canadian businessman hasn't been charged domestically or extradited to the U.S., where he faces criminal allegations.

Read more »

Canadian Hospitals Step Up Advertising Game to Attract Funding and StaffA growing trend of hospital advertising in Canada, driven by the need for funding, advanced equipment, and staffing solutions, is highlighted by campaigns from University Health Network and Scarborough Health Network. The shift reflects changing healthcare demands and a competitive landscape.

Read more »

Must-see looks from the 2026 Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards red carpetFor the first time, this year’s CAFAs were held in Montreal.

Read more »