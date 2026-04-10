Canadian Job Market Shows Weakness in March Amidst Economic Headwinds

Canada's labour market exhibited a lukewarm performance in March, with a modest job gain and a steady unemployment rate, signaling ongoing economic challenges and uncertainty. Wage growth accelerated but the Bank of Canada is expected to hold rates.

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada's latest labour force survey revealed a tepid performance in March, marking a continuation of the volatile trends observed in recent months. The report indicated a modest addition of 14,000 jobs across the Canadian economy, a figure that largely aligned with economists' expectations. The unemployment rate remained unchanged at 6.7 per cent, reflecting a period of relative stability despite prior fluctuations in employment levels.

The data paints a picture of an economy grappling with various headwinds, including the lingering effects of trade disputes, sectoral shifts, and global economic uncertainties. Senior economist Andrew Grantham from CIBC, expressed his expectation for a stronger rebound in the March jobs data, especially considering the cumulative loss of over 100,000 positions in January and February. He pointed out the underlying weakness in the labour market, characterized by limited job creation and modest labour force growth. This has contributed to the stability of the unemployment rate, albeit at a level that remains elevated. The growth in March was primarily driven by the 'other services' sector, encompassing repair and maintenance activities. Positive contributions also came from professional, scientific, and technical services, natural resources, and manufacturing sectors. However, the manufacturing sector has experienced significant job losses year-over-year, shedding 44,000 positions since March 2025, which coincided with the imposition of tariffs by the United States on Canadian goods. This suggests that the sectors affected by tariffs have stabilized at a lower level of employment, while other parts of the economy are not witnessing substantial job gains. The finance, insurance, real estate, leasing, and food and accommodation industries registered losses in March. Marc Desormeaux, vice-president of policy and economist at the Business Council of Canada, emphasized that the recent labour force data suggests the impact of tariff-related weakness is spilling over into the service sector. While the rate of decline has slowed after two consecutive months of employment decreases, the March data indicates a trend of soft labour market performance at the beginning of the year. \ British Columbia experienced a loss of 19,000 jobs in March, following a similar decline in February, which resulted in the province's unemployment rate reaching 6.7 per cent. This marks the highest unemployment rate for British Columbia in approximately a decade, excluding the period during the COVID-19 pandemic. Simultaneously, the average hourly wages across Canada saw a year-over-year increase of 4.7 per cent. This represents a significant jump from the 3.9 per cent recorded in February and signifies the fastest pace of wage growth since October 2024. Statistics Canada attributed some of this wage growth to the 'composition of employment,' where the economy is not adding or sustaining as many lower-paying jobs. However, when accounting for these compositional factors, the average annual wage growth for March is approximately 3.6 per cent, which is in line with the figures from January and February. Grantham cautioned against expecting sustained wage growth, given the overall sluggishness of the economy. He added that the acceleration observed in the latest figures might not be sustainable, given other indicators of the labour market's softness. \ The release of this data marked the final assessment of the labour market by the Bank of Canada before its upcoming interest rate decision on April 29. The central bank maintained its benchmark interest rate at 2.25 per cent in March. The jobs report prompted some speculation in financial markets regarding a potential rate cut in April, though the probability remained overwhelmingly in favor of the Bank of Canada holding the rate steady. Andrew Hencic, senior economist at TD Bank, suggested that the economic outlook remains fraught with challenges, including the energy shock resulting from the Iran war and ongoing uncertainty. He noted that the weak demand in the sluggish economy could offset some of the inflationary pressures stemming from the war, allowing the Bank of Canada to maintain its current stance. Hencic forecasts subdued job growth and a stable unemployment rate due to the prevailing economic uncertainties. Grantham concurred, indicating that the Bank of Canada will adopt a 'wait-and-see' approach following the jobs report. He suggested that, absent the Iran war-induced oil shock, the central bank might have considered interest rate cuts to support economic recovery. However, policymakers now need to be prepared to counter the possibility of spreading inflation pressures. The soft labour market, he noted, helps to protect the economy against broad inflation. Therefore, the Bank of Canada is likely to maintain its current position throughout the year, contingent on future developments





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