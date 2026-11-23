Statistics Canada reports 133,256 victims of police-reported intimate partner violence in 2025, the highest rate since 2009, while a separate survey shows most incidents go unreported.

New Statistics Canada figures show police-reported intimate partner violence in Canada reached its highest rate since comparable data became available in 2009. The report, released earlier in November, recorded 133,256 victims in 2025, with the rate rising 1.9 per cent from 2024.

Statistics Canada Intimate Partner Violence Survey Finds

Statistics Canada defines intimate partner violence as psychological, physical or sexual abuse committed by a current or former partner, including spouses and dating partners. The record-high figures come as advocates and researchers warn that the true scale of the problem is much larger than what police see. A separate Statistics Canada report released Wednesday examined experiences that never reached police. Analyst Adam Cotter wrote that intimate partner violence is a significant public concern in Canada and internationally.

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He said its impacts include poor mental and psychological health, trauma, physical injury, economic hardship, and significant disruptions to daily life. The survey found nearly half of women, 45 per cent, and more than one-third of men, 35 per cent, have experienced some form of intimate partner violence since age 15. About one in seven women, 14 per cent, and one in eight men, 12 per cent, experienced it in the past year.

Those numbers were not significantly different from 2018. Only nine per cent of women and four per cent of men who experienced intimate partner violence in the past year reported it to police. More than one-third of girls and young women aged 15 to 24, 37 per cent, experienced it in the past year, compared with 12 per cent of women aged 25 and older.

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About one in six women, 16 per cent, and one in eight men, 13 per cent, who experienced intimate partner violence left a shared home with their partner because of the abuse. Among women who left, 72 per cent stayed with friends or family, while six per cent stayed in a shelter. The survey also found differences among racialized women.

Demographic Disparities In Intimate Partner Violence Rates

Forty-two per cent of Latin American women, 38 per cent of West Asian women, and 36 per cent of Black women reported intimate partner violence at some point since age 15. The findings are based on Statistics Canada's 2025 Survey of Safety in Public and Private Spaces, which gathered responses from 48,547 people aged 15 and older across all 10 provinces and three territories.

Mitzie Hunter, president and CEO of the Canadian Women's Foundation, said broader societal challenges can worsen violence against women. No matter what the stresses are that are affecting society, it could be a pandemic, it could be affordability crisis, it could be environmental disasters, she said. But in every situation, violence against women increases.

For Tracy Belle, a mother of four from southern Ontario who runs a catering business called Magic Munch, intimate partner violence across two relationships over the past decade meant sleepless nights, financial insecurity, and losing the stability of having a home. She told CTVNews.ca on Monday that she could not sleep for about two months during one pregnancy. She said she was pregnant and did not even know that until a couple weeks after she had been attacked.

Belle said she experienced years of abuse in a relationship without reporting it to police. After experiencing violence in a subsequent relationship, she contacted police. She said she made up her mind that she was going to reach out to the authorities and did not care how that affected her partner because the abuse was affecting the livelihood of herself and her children. But seeking help brought its own challenges.

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Belle said she struggled to find housing and navigate social services while pregnant. She said there is a system in place, but that system is flawed and broken. She said survivors need more than temporary assistance, including practical help rebuilding their lives and encouragement to regain their confidence and independence. Belle said when intimate partner violence displaces you and removes you from security, including not having a home, it changes you.

University Of Calgary Professor Questions Intimate Partner Violence Data

You cannot be the same, she said. University of Calgary Prof. Lana Wells, who researches domestic violence prevention, said the record-high figures require careful interpretation. An increase in police-reported intimate partner violence does not necessarily mean that violence itself is increasing at the same rate, Wells said. She explained that greater public awareness could encourage more survivors to report abuse, while changes in police practices could affect how incidents are recorded.

An actual increase in violence could also be contributing to the higher figures, she said. Wells added that financial dependence, housing insecurity, fear of retaliation and concerns for children can make seeking help difficult or unsafe. We should be asking what makes it so difficult or unsafe for survivors to seek help, she said.

Housing challenges were echoed in the growing demand reported by Harmony House, Ottawa's only second-stage shelter, which provides longer-term transitional housing and support to women and children fleeing abuse. Francesca Davila, its development and communications director, said the waiting list had grown from approximately 25 families to 130 over five years, with 280 children and youth awaiting support. Harmony House operates 16 apartments, providing housing, counselling and other services while families work toward independent living.

Harmony House Director Highlights Affordable Housing Crisis

Davila said a shortage of affordable housing prevented some families from moving out, limiting space for others seeking safety. She said if the woman, when they stay with us, cannot find the next stage that is affordable housing, they have to stay with us. Wells said addressing intimate partner violence requires more than police, shelters and the justice system. She called for engaging men and boys, challenging harmful attitudes about masculinity and strengthening prevention efforts in schools, workplaces and communities.

We cannot expect police, shelters and the justice system to solve this problem on their own, she said.