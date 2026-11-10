Canadian Infrastructure Leadership Academy Opens Applications for Inaugural Cohort

Canadian Infrastructure Leadership Academy is taking applications for its first cohort, with 20% off tuition for submissions made by November 30.

The Canadian Infrastructure Leadership Academy is accepting applications for its inaugural cohort, and applicants who submit by November 30 receive 20% off tuition. The executive program was launched by the University of Toronto's Infrastructure Institute at the School of Cities and the Rotman School of Management. The first cohort launches April 13, 2027.

The academy describes itself as the only executive program built specifically for major project leaders in Canada. Leaders can apply directly, and organizations can nominate a member of their team to apply.

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How the Canadian Infrastructure Leadership Academy Program Works

The program runs over six months in a hybrid format that combines three three-day in-person modules at the Rotman School of Management in Toronto with monthly live online sessions. Mentorship and a capstone project are also part of the curriculum. Graduates earn a certificate from the Rotman School of Management.

Participants work through a real issue from their own professional contexts with mentor support, so the value builds as the program progresses. For leaders outside Ontario, the in-person portion comes down to the same three three-day modules, with the rest of the program delivered online.

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The curriculum covers building teams across the many organizations that share a major project and negotiating the conflict that often arises between them. Participants also study commercial leadership, procurement, governance, and the behavioural biases that lead projects to underestimate costs. The academy says it offers what neither an MBA nor a project management certification does.

Industry and Government Input Shapes the Cohort

The program was developed in collaboration with industry and government leaders, and it brings public and private sector participants together. Each cohort leaves with a national network of senior peers.

The first cohort will include leaders from civil infrastructure, energy, natural resources, and industrial projects. The academy says a participant from Calgary or Vancouver will leave with connections well beyond their own market, and the program is designed to grow into a national model delivered locally across the country.

Matti Siemiatycki, Academic Co-Director at the Canadian Infrastructure Leadership Academy, says a lot is being staked right now on being able to build big things. He describes today's major project as an IT project wrapped in steel, involving ever more parties and ever more technology.

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Rising Construction Risk Drives Demand for Leaders

Rising construction costs and an aging labour force are central pressures behind the program's focus on major project leadership. A cited analysis found overall construction costs in Calgary and Edmonton rose 4% or more year over year, even as they fell in Toronto and Vancouver.

The same analysis projects that 43,700 of Alberta's construction workers, or about 21% of the province's 2025 construction labour force, will retire by 2035. That timeline coincides with expected growth in non-residential construction. The analysis also points to growing use of sector-specific tariffs and local procurement measures, along with the domestic requirements that come with them.

Siemiatycki says that under today's contracts, companies take on a huge amount of project risk, especially in construction, and they absorb the cost when a project goes badly. He argues that giving leaders the most modern techniques is a risk mitigation strategy. Tuition is priced in line with comparable academies in the UK and Australia.