Canadian Immigration Sentiment Softens as New Poll Shows 47% View Intake as Too High

A new government-commissioned survey reveals shifting attitudes toward Canadian immigration levels, with 47% of respondents saying too many immigrants are admitted, down from 54% in late 2024. The poll also highlights concerns about housing and jobs, but shows majority support for immigration's role in economic growth.

A recent survey commissioned by the federal government offers a nuanced picture of Canadian attitudes toward immigration, revealing a slight softening in opposition compared to the previous year.

Conducted between November 12 and December 4, 2025, by Phoenix Strategic Perspective, the poll surveyed 2,500 Canadians by telephone. The results indicate that 47 percent of respondents believe the country is accepting too many immigrants, a decline from 54 percent in a similar survey conducted in late 2024.

Meanwhile, 38 percent feel the current intake is about right, and the remainder expressed no opinion or were unsure. The report highlights that these views remained largely unchanged even after respondents were informed that the government plans to admit 380,000 permanent residents this year.

However, when given additional context that this number equates to roughly one percent of Canada's total population, the proportion deeming the intake too high dropped to 39 percent, while 43 percent considered it appropriate. The survey delved into the reasons behind these perceptions. Among those who said too many immigrants are coming, about one-third cited concerns over housing affordability and availability, as well as a challenging job market. This aligns with broader anxieties about economic pressures.

More than half of all respondents (56 percent) agreed that more effort should be directed toward helping unemployed Canadians find work rather than attracting foreign talent. At the same time, 52 percent acknowledged that immigration is necessary to fill skill and labor shortages in local economies. The tension between these views reflects a complex debate about balancing domestic needs with global talent recruitment.

Housing concerns were particularly pronounced, with 55 percent agreeing that immigration puts too much pressure on local housing availability. Among those opposed to current immigration levels, one in five pointed to strain on social supports, while 13 percent simply stated there are too many immigrants already.

On the other hand, supporters of current levels emphasized labor market demands and the benefits of diversity. The poll also captured perspectives on temporary immigration, which has been a flashpoint in public discourse due to surges in temporary workers and international students. The federal government aims to reduce the temporary resident population to five percent of the total by the end of 2027.

When asked about this target, 41 percent of respondents expected a positive effect, 29 percent anticipated negative consequences, 23 percent were neutral, and 7 percent did not answer. Additionally, broad support for immigration's role in addressing demographic challenges was evident: 61 percent agreed that immigration is needed to support economic growth with an aging population, and 58 percent agreed that welcoming newcomers from many cultures strengthens Canadian culture.

The survey, with a margin of error of approximately 1.96 percentage points 19 times out of 20, was added to the government's public opinion research portal last month, having been delivered in February 2026. This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 1, 2026





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