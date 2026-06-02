Canadian ICE Detainee Died After Nurse Failed to Treat Symptoms, Complaint Alleges

A complaint to the Justice Department alleges that a nurse at a Miami detention center failed to properly evaluate or document the symptoms of Johnny Noviello, a Canadian ICE detainee who died of kidney failure.

A medical professional at a Miami prison allegedly failed to treat and log a Canadian ICE detainee's symptoms of illness before he died in custody, according to a complaint sent to the U.S. Justice Department's internal watchdog and obtained by The Globe and Mail.

The complaint alleges that a Bureau of Prisons health provider was contacted to evaluate the detainee, 49-year-old Johnny Noviello, because he appeared dizzy and unstable. But it says the provider did not document the interaction she had with Noviello and had no clear assessment or treatment plan for the inmate before his cardiac arrest. Mr. Noviello died in the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the Federal Detention Center Miami on June 23, 2025.

A preliminary assessment of his death cited cardiac arrest, and a full autopsy attributed that to idiopathic calcium oxalate nephropathy, a rare form of acute kidney failure that several experts told The Globe should have been detected and should not have been fatal. The FBI has declined to release any details about its investigation. The Noviello family told The Globe they haven't heard from the bureau since the first few weeks after the death.

The Globe obtained a document last year through U.S. freedom-of-information laws that noted the existence of the complaint, which was made on June 25, 2025, but much of the information had been redacted. The Globe subsequently requested further records from the Justice Department's internal watchdog, its Office of the Inspector-General, and obtained a more complete version of the complaint that shows the nature of the allegation and gives insight into the parties involved.

Although the names of the complainant and the woman who is alleged to have inadequately treated Mr. Noviello are still redacted in the latest tranche of documents, their job classifications are listed on the complaint form. The complainant's job code refers to a health system administrator, a U.S. Office of Personnel Management document shows.

The code for the subject of the complaint is associated with the position of a nurse, according to a human resources page on the Bureau of Prisons website. The nature of the complaint is described as job performance failure. The document does not state how much time allegedly passed between Mr. Noviello's evaluation and his death. FDC Miami is among the Bureau of Prisons locations that ICE has tasked with housing detainees amid the Trump administration's unprecedented immigration crackdown.

In the first six months of President Donald Trump's second term in office, 149 Canadians were detained by ICE. Bureau of Prisons spokesperson Emery Nelson would not discuss potential allegations of staff misconduct or whether a specific employee was disciplined. He also would not confirm or deny the existence of a Department of Justice investigation into a complaint.

Incidents of potential criminal activity or misconduct inside BOP facilities are thoroughly investigated for potential administrative discipline or criminal prosecution, he said in an e-mail. John Lavinsky, senior counsel to the Inspector-General, said the office could not confirm or deny the existence of continuing investigations. The FBI has a mandate to investigate violent crimes and public corruption. It is also the primary federal agency responsible for enforcing civil-rights law.

This includes abuse of power by government officials, such as use of excessive force or the deprivation of medical care to people in custody. The FBI can investigate in-custody deaths that occur at federal detention facilities upon the request of a local, state or federal agency. In an e-mail last September, before The Globe learned the nature of the complaint, FBI public affairs officer Special Agent Willie Creech said the investigation request most likely came from BOP personnel.

The FBI did not respond to The Globe's recent questions about the complaint or the status of its investigation. Mr. Noviello moved to Florida from Quebec as a child and was a U.S. permanent resident. In 2023, he was convicted of several drug-trafficking charges involving opioids, making him subject to possible deportation as a non-U.S. citizen. He was arrested by ICE in May of last year at a probation office and spent five weeks in detention before his death.

Mr. Noviello's family says he was prepared to leave the U.S. and that there was no reason for him to be held at FDC Miami. In 2024, advocacy organization Physicians for Human Rights published a study on deaths in ICE detention between 2017 and 2021. The report found that 95 per cent of the fatalities reviewed by the organization's medical experts could have been prevented by appropriate medical care





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