Canadian housing market rebounds in May as Ontario drives price surge above $700,000

May saw a nationwide uptick in home sales, led by Ontario, pushing the average price to a two‑year high. Inventory tightened, price declines slowed and new policy initiatives aim to sustain the momentum.

Activity across Canada's housing market surged in May, with Ontario carrying the bulk of the gain and the national average price climbing above the $700,000 mark for the first time in 23 months.

Shaun Cathcart, senior economist at the Canadian Real Estate Association, noted that the broad-based rise in sales was heavily weighted toward Ontario, suggesting that the temporary HST rebate on new‑construction homes may have only briefly diverted buyer attention from the existing‑home sector. Although the monthly jump does not reverse the year‑to‑date softness - sales were still 5.1% lower than in May 2025 - several supporting metrics point toward a more positive trajectory.

New listings slipped 1% month‑over‑month, tightening the national sales‑to‑new‑listings ratio to 49.2% from 46.2% in April. Inventory fell to 4.8 months at the end of May, down from 5.1 months in the preceding three months and approaching the long‑term average of five months. The National Composite MLS® Home Price Index edged down 0.1% from April and was 4.1% lower year‑over‑year, marking the smallest annual decline recorded in 2026. Cathcart said prices have largely stabilized after earlier softness in the year.

Regionally, home values remain down from a year earlier in British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario, while gains in other provinces offset those declines. The headline figure, however, belongs to the national average. At $702,079, the non‑seasonally adjusted average price rose 1.5% from a year earlier - the highest level in two years and the first time the benchmark has breached $700,000 in almost two years. Whether this momentum can be sustained remains an open question, but the timing is favorable.

Garry Bhaura, CREA chair, observed that the transition from May into June traditionally marks the busiest period for the market, meaning a strengthening trend is arriving at the peak of activity. Beyond the headline numbers, several policy and development initiatives are shaping the market's outlook. The Villages Planning Program proposes low‑rise housing, shops and services in 17 city areas, while Ontario's new home warranty program undergoes revisions that could affect builder and buyer behavior.

In the luxury segment, a Mont‑Tremblant property listed at $19.8 million set a new regional record. Meanwhile, industry players are rethinking material use, treating excavated muck from transit projects as a secondary resource. Developers are also targeting under‑served rental segments, as highlighted by Upfield Capital and Arrowleaf Real Estate, and the Development Charge Reduction Program - part of the Canada‑Ontario Partnership to Build - opens applications until June 19.

Toronto's Housing Development Office, launched in 2025, released its first annual report, emphasizing a coordinated approach to public development projects. These complementary forces of market data, policy shifts and strategic investments suggest a nuanced but cautiously optimistic outlook for Canada's housing sector





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