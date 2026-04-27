Canadian Hospitals Step Up Advertising Game to Attract Funding and Staff

A growing trend of hospital advertising in Canada, driven by the need for funding, advanced equipment, and staffing solutions, is highlighted by campaigns from University Health Network and Scarborough Health Network. The shift reflects changing healthcare demands and a competitive landscape.

Canadian hospitals are increasingly turning to advertising, a strategy previously uncommon in the country, to address evolving healthcare needs and challenges. This shift is driven by factors like an aging population with more complex medical requirements, the need to attract top medical professionals, and the high costs of advanced equipment such as MRI scanners – ranging from $200,000 for refurbished models to millions for state-of-the-art versions.

The University Health Network (UHN) in Toronto has been actively promoting its status as Canada’s top hospital for eight consecutive years through radio advertisements and a broader campaign called UHNITED, aimed at attracting both donors and international healthcare professionals. Since launching 'Canada Leads' in 2024, UHN has received over 725 applications from more than 30 countries, successfully hiring 71 researchers, scientists, and clinician-scientists.

Simultaneously, the Scarborough Health Network (SHN) has adopted a different approach with its 'Love, Scarborough' campaign, focusing on the community’s feeling of being overlooked and fostering a sense of local pride. This campaign has already raised over $200 million. Both campaigns utilize documentary-style storytelling, featuring real patients and staff to highlight the dedication and challenges faced by healthcare workers.

UHN’s CEO, Kevin Smith, emphasizes that the advertising isn’t solely about fundraising but also about recognizing and motivating staff, particularly in the face of increasing violence in emergency rooms. Experts suggest that hospitals need to actively promote themselves to secure donor funding and remain competitive in attracting talent. Smaller hospitals are also encouraged to embrace community-focused, authentic advertising to showcase their value and contributions.

Ultimately, the goal is to ensure equitable access to high-quality care across the country, with UHN aiming to share its advancements in areas like AI and virtual care with hospitals in underserved regions





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Hospital Advertising Healthcare Funding Staffing Shortages UHN Scarborough Health Network

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