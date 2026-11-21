Swiss prosecutors have opened criminal proceedings against former NHL forward Daniel Carr over a punch to the head of EHC Biel-Bienne captain Gaetan Haas during a Swiss National League game on Oct. 16. Carr, from Sherwood Park, Alta., has also had his suspension increased to seven games and his fine raised to 9,040 Swiss francs.

Swiss prosecutors have opened criminal proceedings against former NHL forward Daniel Carr on suspicion of attempted serious assault over an on-ice incident in a Swiss National League game last month.

Prosecutors say the HC Ajoie forward punched EHC Biel-Bienne captain Gaetan Haas in the head while Haas was down on the ice during their Oct. 16 game. The case was opened on Oct. 23, based in part on live TV footage, and police have interviewed both players, prosecutors said Friday. Carr, 35, is from Sherwood Park, Alta. He has played 117 NHL regular-season games for the Montreal Canadiens, Vegas Golden Knights, Nashville Predators and Washington Capitals.

Also read Criminal proceedings launched against former NHLer Daniel Carr following fight during game

His last NHL appearance came with the Capitals in the 2021 playoffs. An AP photo from Jan. 26, 2021, shows Carr skating with the puck during a game against the New York Islanders in Washington. The Swiss Ice Hockey Federation initially suspended Carr for five games. After Biel appealed, that suspension was increased to seven games and his fine was raised to 9,040 Swiss francs, about $15,400.

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The case remains under investigation by Swiss authorities. No further details about the criminal proceedings or a potential court date have been released. Carr has been playing for HC Ajoie in the Swiss National League. The incident has drawn attention because of the severity of the punch and Haas's position as Biel-Bienne's captain.

Criminal Investigation Opens After On Ice Incident

The exact timeline starts with the Oct. 16 game between HC Ajoie and EHC Biel-Bienne. During that game, according to prosecutors, Carr punched Haas in the head while Haas was down on the ice. Live television footage of the incident helped form part of the basis for the criminal case, which prosecutors opened on Oct. 23. Police have since interviewed both Carr and Haas.

On the disciplinary side, the Swiss Ice Hockey Federation first issued a five-game suspension to Carr. Biel appealed that decision, and the federation then raised the suspension to seven games. The federation also increased Carr's fine to 9,040 Swiss francs, which is approximately $15,400. That disciplinary outcome is separate from the criminal case now being handled by Swiss prosecutors.

Carr's background includes a lengthy professional career in North America before he moved to Switzerland. He played 117 NHL regular-season games across four organizations: Montreal, Vegas, Nashville and Washington. His final NHL action came with Washington in the 2021 playoffs. He has since continued his career in Europe, now with HC Ajoie in the Swiss National League.

Disciplinary Suspension And Fine Increased

The criminal proceedings are based on suspicion of attempted serious assault, a serious charge under Swiss law. Prosecutors have not announced any finding of guilt, and the investigation is ongoing. Both players have been interviewed by police. The case was opened less than two weeks after the on-ice incident, and it relies partly on video evidence from the live broadcast.

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The Swiss Ice Hockey Federation's decision to increase the suspension came after Biel appealed the original five-game ban. The fine was also raised at that stage to 9,040 Swiss francs. No court date or further procedural steps have been publicly announced. The proceedings remain active, and authorities have not released additional details beyond the initial statements.

The incident occurred during a Swiss National League game on Oct. 16. Carr, a forward for HC Ajoie, punched Haas, the captain of EHC Biel-Bienne, in the head while Haas was down on the ice. Prosecutors said Friday that they opened the case on Oct. 23. They said the decision was based in part on live TV footage, and that police have interviewed both players.

Carr Nhl Career And Current Team

The Swiss Ice Hockey Federation increased Carr's suspension from five to seven games after Biel appealed. It also raised his fine to 9,040 Swiss francs, equivalent to about $15,400. Carr, from Sherwood Park, Alta. , played 117 NHL regular-season games for Montreal, Vegas, Nashville and Washington.

His last NHL appearance came with the Capitals in the 2021 playoffs.