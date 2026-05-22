Canadian Headlines: PM Carney, Alberta, ECB, Ebola, Bad Bunny XM, Travel Restrictions, NPR, Election

The news text covers various topics such as politics, law enforcement, natural disasters, health, and entertainment.

PM Carney: ‘We’re renovating the country as we go, and Alberta being at the centre of that is essential’OPP seek driver of transport truck after pedestrian struck on Hwy. 417 early FridayOttawa to pay tax bill imposed on Laval, Que.

, after corrupt ex-mayor's fraudEncampment fire breaks out off Hwy 400: Barrie FireBC Lions return to Langford for sold-out pre-season game against ElksDutch hospital admits patient with ‘low suspicion’ of EbolaPM Carney: ‘We’re renovating the country as we go, and Alberta being at the centre of that is essential’New Canadian streaming rules draw ire of groups on both sides of the borderOntario patient tests negative for Ebola, while new border screening measures are in place amid Congo outbreakBad Bunny kicks off European leg of tour in BarcelonaCheverie up for second straight PWHL coach award, MacLeod and Sparre also finalistsAbu Dhabi is ‘doubling down’ on tourism despite Iran warA PDF let the internet hear the final words in the cockpit of a UPS plane as it crashed.

The NTSB now wants it taken downHere Are The 60 Best Advent Calendars For 2025 You Can Get In Canada (So Far) I’ve been Using This Canadian Shampoo And Conditioner For Over A Month, And It’s Totally Changed My Scalp And Hair HealthI Tried It: A Laundry Basket So Smart It Solved Our Biggest Household Argument13 Budget-Friendly Beauty Products That Are Dupes Of More Expensive Items27 Of The Absolute Best Last-Minute Beauty Discounts To Take Advantage Of Before The Amazon Prime Big Deal Days Sale Ends The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop





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Prime Minister Carney Calls Alberta Parliament Renovation, Separatist Leaders Lament Referendum Metaphor and QuestionPrime Minister Mark Carney compared Canada to the Library of Parliament in renovation mode, while separatist leaders criticized his metaphor and a referendum question proposed for Oct. 19, addressing Albertans' concerns about their relationship with the federal government.

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PM Carney Supports Canadian Unity Amid Alberta Separation FearsThe Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney expressed his commitment to strengthening national unity during a meeting with Alberta's Premier Danielle Smith following the latter's announcement of plans to move forward with a vote on separation.

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Carney says 'Canada is working', as Alberta readies for referendumCALGARY — Prime Minister Mark Carney addressed the thorny issue of Alberta’s separatist movement on Friday with a metaphorical plea for unity, saying it's time to build up the country together.

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Carney says 'Canada is working', as Alberta readies for referendumCALGARY — Prime Minister Mark Carney addressed the thorny issue of Alberta’s separatist movement on Friday with a metaphorical plea for unity, saying it's time to build up the country together.

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