Canadian Hantavirus Patient from Cruise Ship Outbreak Recovers; Others Under Quarantine

A Canadian who contracted hantavirus on the MV Hondius cruise ship has fully recovered and been discharged, while three other exposed nationals remain under quarantine but asymptomatic, according to British Columbia health officials.

British Columbia health officials have announced the full recovery of a Canadian national who contracted hantavirus during a cruise ship outbreak earlier this spring. The individual, a resident of the Yukon territory, was hospitalized following exposure aboard the MV Hondius and has now been discharged.

Provincial health authorities also confirmed that three other Canadians, who were potentially exposed during the same voyage, remain under active medical monitoring as they complete their 42-day quarantine period. All three are reportedly asymptomatic and showing no signs of illness. The exposure is traced to the MV Hondius, which was sailing from Argentina to Antarctica with multiple stops at remote South Atlantic islands. The outbreak emerged after April 1, leading to extensive public health interventions.

The Public Health Agency of Canada has maintained that the risk to the broader Canadian population from this specific Andes hantavirus outbreak remains low, emphasizing that the virus is not easily transmitted between humans. This situation underscores the importance of rapid epidemiological response in confined settings such as cruise ships, where close quarters can amplify transmission risks for certain pathogens. Health officials continue to advise travelers to be aware of health advisories and to report any symptoms promptly.

The original report was published by The Canadian Press on June 8, 2026, with contributions from journalist Aaron Sousa





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Hantavirus Cruise Ship Outbreak MV Hondius Andes Virus Public Health Agency Of Canada Quarantine Yukon Antarctica Voyage British Columbia Health

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