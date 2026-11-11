Camryn Rogers finishes 10th in World Athletics women's athlete of the year voting

Canadian hammer thrower Camryn Rogers placed 10th in World Athletics women's athlete of the year voting after a season that included the five best throws in the world and a North American record of 81.13 metres.

Canadian hammer throw er Camryn Rogers finished 10th in the World Athletics women's athlete of the year voting, the organization announced Wednesday from its headquarters in Monaco.

Rogers Sets Five of the Year's Top Hammer Throws

Rogers, 27, produced the five best throws in the world this year. Her top mark of 81.13 metres broke her own North American record and stands second on the global all-time list. The reigning Olympic champion and two-time defending world champion from Richmond, B.C. , won her second straight Commonwealth Games title this past summer in Glasgow, Scotland.

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She took gold at the Commonwealth Games final on Tuesday, July 28, 2026. Rogers was named to the 10-athlete shortlist for the award on Oct. 6. She was the only Canadian on the women's shortlist. Sprinter Melissa Jefferson-Wooden and hurdler Masai Russell, both from the United States, and Swiss middle-distance runner Audrey Werro were named the three women's finalists.

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Jefferson-Wooden, Russell, and Werro Named Women's Finalists

Swedish pole vaulter Mondo Duplantis, Brazilian 400-metre hurdler Alison Dos Santos and Kenyan marathoner Sebastian Sawe were named as men's finalists on Tuesday. Award winners will be announced Nov. 29. The annual honor recognizes the top track and field athlete of the year across all disciplines. Rogers has established herself as the dominant force in women's hammer throw.

Her 2026 season featured the five farthest throws recorded anywhere in the world. Her 81.13-metre effort surpassed her previous North American record and ranks only behind one other throw in history. She has now won two world titles in a row and added another Commonwealth Games gold in Glasgow. The 10th-place finish in the voting reflects strong global competition across women's athletics this season.

Jefferson-Wooden, Russell, and Werro advanced as the three finalists from the original shortlist of 10. World Athletics released the voting results Wednesday. The men's finalists were revealed a day earlier, with Duplantis, Dos Santos, and Sawe making the cut. The awards ceremony is set for Nov. 29, when World Athletics will crown its women's and men's athletes of the year.

Rogers remains a reigning Olympic and world champion heading into the next international season. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 11, 2026.