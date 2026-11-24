Survey reveals 46 percent of Canadian grandparents exceed retirement budgets to support families, highlighting the impact of the affordability crisis on senior savings.

Canadian seniors are increasingly straining their retirement funds to support their families, with a new survey revealing that many are spending beyond their original financial plans. The Grandparent Economy Report, conducted by Embark and Angus Reid, indicates that 82 percent of Canadian grandparents provided money to their children or grandchildren in the last year.

Unbudgeted Spending Exceeds Retirement Plans

Embark data shows that 46 percent of Canadian grandparents admitted they are providing more financial support than they anticipated when initially planning for retirement. This trend represents a significant shift in intergenerational wealth transfer, driven by economic pressures and a desire to assist family members during difficult times. Michael Jesus, director of customer experience and lifecycle marketing at Embark, describes this phenomenon as a living transfer of wealth where established seniors prioritize helping their families.

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Educational Costs Drive Most Financial Aid

Grandparents are most frequently assisting with costs for holiday or birthday gifts and educational expenses for their grandchildren. The survey found that 51 percent of grandparents have already helped with a grandchild's education in some way, including 26 percent who contributed directly to a Registered Education Savings Plan. Jesus noted that even small contributions can make a huge difference over time, emphasizing that it does not need to be a large lump sum to be impactful.

Living Expenses and Affordability Pressures

Beyond education and gifts, about 13 percent of grandparents say they are likely to help cover everyday expenses such as groceries, bills, and childcare. This support is often necessary due to the broader affordability crisis affecting younger generations. Michael Couros, a grandfather of four, helps cover some of the cost-of-living expenses for his son and grandchildren every month, noting that the financial pressures on homeowners are significantly higher now than in previous decades.

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Senior Savings Depleted by Family Support

The increased financial burden on seniors is directly impacting their long-term financial security, with many retirees cutting back on discretionary spending to maintain family support. Couros has reduced his own frivolous purchases and travel to manage these additional costs, suggesting that other grandparents must do the same to survive. He explains that money originally intended for retirement is being redirected to help family members, effectively pushing back the end date of their own savings plans.

Survey Methodology and Statistical Context

Embark surveyed 1,020 Canadian grandparents who are 55 or older between October 8 and October 14 to gather these insights. The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points, 19 times out of 20. These findings underscore the growing tension between securing personal retirement stability and the social expectation to support the next generation through economic hardships.